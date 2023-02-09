Is the state lottery's number up? Reps. Matthew McQueen and Jason Harper hope so.

Republican Harper and Democrat McQueen introduced a bill Thursday to abolish the 28-year-old New Mexico Lottery.

They're in for a fight. That's fine with both lawmakers. All 45 state lotteries, New Mexico's included, are in the tawdry business of trying to entice people to risk their money on the slim hope that it will lead to something spectacular.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

Popular in the Community