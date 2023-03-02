Dev Atma Khalsa won't discuss whether he will resign as a Magistrate Court judge in Santa Fe. He refers all questions about his arrest on suspicion of drunken driving to his lawyer.
Only an acquittal can save his judgeship. He's pleaded not guilty in Municipal Court. But his lawyer said in a statement that Khalsa is "very sorry for his actions."
Even with a couple of days to craft a response, Khalsa's camp delivered a statement inconsistent with his plea. If he's not guilty, why apologize? If he simply was involved in an accident, how come he's expressing remorse through his attorney?
Khalsa took office in January, but already he's lost any chance to be effective as a judge. His responses have hurt him almost as much as his arrest and abrupt removal from the bench by the presiding judge of the state District Court.
Khalsa might not understand that tolerance for drunken drivers has never been lower. A primary reason is public officials who make or enforce laws keep landing in court for drunken driving.
Instead of invoking his Fifth Amendment right to silence, Khalsa told a police officer he'd had nothing to drink. The officer said Khalsa smelled of an alcoholic beverage.
If Khalsa lied to the police, he isn't welcome on the bench. If he claimed he was sober as a judge, he shouldn't be expressing remorse.
I cast my ballot for Khalsa, as did a plurality of voters. The only attorney among four Democrats who ran for a Magistrate Court judgeship, Khalsa outdistanced the field based on superior qualifications.
He has squandered that vote of confidence, a common occurrence among New Mexico's public officials. In the last five years, three state legislators were convicted of drunken driving. All of them were driven from office.
Then-state Sen. Richard Martinez, D-Ojo Caliente, was the worst of the lot. He crashed his car into a Jeep stopped at a red light. Two people in the other vehicle were severely injured.
Martinez pleaded not guilty and asked for a jury trial. He believed his 20 years as a senator would serve him well with a jury.
He received a bench trial instead. A state district judge convicted Martinez of aggravated drunken driving and reckless driving.
Martinez served only five days in jail. Voters punished him more harshly by ousting him in the Democratic primary.
Then-Rep. Monica Youngblood, R-Albuquerque, also lost her bid for reelection after being convicted of aggravated drunken driving.
And last winter, then-Rep. Georgene Louis, D-Albuquerque, declined to seek a sixth term after her arrest and no-contest plea to drunken driving. Louis decided not to take her chances in a contested primary election, the only wise decision she made.
New Mexico has as many high-profile drunken drivers as it did 25 or even 35 years ago. What's changed is the public's response to the lawbreakers.
Once upon a time in New Mexico, a politician could survive a conviction for drunken driving, even if the case involved a death.
Alexandra Naranjo was driving while intoxicated in 1986 when the right-rear tire on her Volkswagen blew out. Her vehicle rolled, killing 19-year-old bicyclist Forrest Fukushima.
Naranjo's blood-alcohol level was 0.18%, well above the level for intoxication. At the time, the baseline was 0.1%. It's even stricter now.
A police investigation nonetheless worked in favor of Naranjo, then 22 years old. Officers wrote in a court document that Naranjo could not have prevented the wreck, a claim disputed by Fukushima's mother. The possibility of a vehicular homicide charge vanished.
Naranjo pleaded no contest to drunken driving. A Magistrate Court judge in Santa Fe sentenced Naranjo to 30 days in jail, to be served in a work-release program. The judge also fined Naranjo $300.
Newspapers ran the stories about her case on inside pages. That was how drunken-driving cases were covered in the 1980s.
Fukushima's family and his friends from Los Alamos High School mourned his death. Naranjo, great-niece of the late political boss Emilio Naranjo, went on to a public life.
She served as an Española city councilor, lost a race for municipal judge but then in 2014 won the first of three elections for a Magistrate Court judgeship.
Rio Arriba was a county where people named Naranjo dominated politics for decades. Sen. Martinez, a protégé of Emilio Naranjo, learned how much has changed in the last three years.
Khalsa is in for a similar discovery. Almost 53,000 residents of Santa Fe County voted for him in November. He ought to be wondering how many would throw him out if only they had the chance.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.