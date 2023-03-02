Dev Atma Khalsa won't discuss whether he will resign as a Magistrate Court judge in Santa Fe. He refers all questions about his arrest on suspicion of drunken driving to his lawyer.

Only an acquittal can save his judgeship. He's pleaded not guilty in Municipal Court. But his lawyer said in a statement that Khalsa is "very sorry for his actions."

Even with a couple of days to craft a response, Khalsa's camp delivered a statement inconsistent with his plea. If he's not guilty, why apologize? If he simply was involved in an accident, how come he's expressing remorse through his attorney?

