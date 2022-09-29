Advocacy groups calling for the expulsion of Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto from the state Senate said they are glad he resigned his position as chairman of the Senate Rules Committee in the face of accusations of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior.
But they said it's still not enough when it comes to cleansing the Roundhouse of what they say is longtime backroom behavior that can make visitors, lobbyists and others dealing with lawmakers feel unsafe and preyed upon.
"We do see this as a step in the right direction," said Monet Silva, associate director of Common Cause New Mexico.
But, she added, "We are going to continue to push for him [Ivey-Soto] to be expelled from his seat or for him to step down."
Silva said Common Cause plans to work with other advocacy groups pushing for legislation that takes harassment investigations out of the hands of state lawmakers and to an independent oversight body.
The groups will attempt to get lawmaker backing for the bill, still in the preliminary stages, to have it introduced in the 2023 session, scheduled to begin in mid-January. Silva said she is feeling "confident" about the move.
"We don't believe the Legislature needs to be policing itself," she said, referring to current legislative guidelines that give two different ethics committees the power to investigate and, if necessary, conduct hearings on harassment claims against other legislators.
Ivey-Soto's resignation from his chairmanship Thursday was the latest chapter in a twisting story that started when a female lobbyist accused him of groping her, among other inappropriate behaviors.
Since then, leaked investigative reports, charges of extortion, a court case filing and calls for an overhaul of the legislative investigative process have fueled that story, which seems far from over.
The Albuquerque Democrat has maintained he did not engage in any wrongful behavior.
He wrote in his resignation letter to Senate Democratic leadership that his chairman role has "become a distraction that has overshadowed the work of meeting the needs of the people who elected me.
"I am also concerned about the impact this has on the Senate as an institution, where historically we have worked to resolve the major issues facing our state," he wrote. "For these reasons, please accept this letter as my resignation as chair of the Senate Rules Committee."
The letter, which Senate Democrats released Thursday morning, says nothing about the accusations from lobbyist Marianna Anaya.
Ivey-Soto did not return a call seeking comment Thursday.
But in a Thursday text message to New Mexican columnist Milan Simonich, Ivey-Soto wrote, "this is about serving my constituents instead of protecting an internal title. … At the end of the day, my constituents elected me to be their senator, not to be a committee chair. Given the distractions, I chose to put the work for my constituents over accumulated titles."
In a brief phone interview Thursday, Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, said she is "relieved and pleased that he [Ivey-Soto] has taken the action of stepping down as chair of Senate Rules at our request."
Stewart had planned a Thursday afternoon meeting of the Senate Committees' Committee to vote on removing Ivey-Soto as Rules chairman; that meeting was cancelled. Stewart said Thursday morning she was "absolutely" sure she had enough votes to do that.
Ivey-Soto's resignation as chairman came just three days after members of those advocacy groups calling for his removal from the position held a news conference outside the state Capitol to call on the Senate to expel him from the body.
"They want me to be expelled from the Senate on the basis of one complaint on which no probable cause was found,” Ivey-Soto said Monday. “That’s an interesting form of justice they have.”
That day, the Legislative Council, a 16-member body charged with administering the Legislature's policies and procedures, met to discuss ways to improve the current harassment investigation procedure.
One of the initiatives proposed at that meeting was to expand the membership of the two current ethics committees from four to five members to ensure any vote does not end in a two-to-two tie, which essentially stops the process and leaves the outcome unresolved.
While no one on that committee said that is what happened with the Ivey-Soto investigation, several lawmakers hinted that may have been the case as they argued that such ties are not unlike mistrials, where case outcomes remain inconclusive.
Asked Monday if the investigation into Ivey-Soto was ongoing, Stewart said “The interim Ethics Committee process has ended with no resolution. And that’s what we’re trying to fix in the Legislative Council — to try to do a little massaging of the process so we don’t just stop and throw up our hands and not do anything.”
Ivey-Soto said Monday he was informed "further action on that complaint was postponed indefinitely."
Adding to the ever-evolving saga, Ivey-Soto told The New Mexican earlier this month he contacted the FBI to report what he said was an extortion attempt by Stewart — an allegation Stewart called “a ridiculous charge” in a Monday interview. Ivey-Soto said Stewart sent an unnamed third party to ask him to step down from his chairmanships or she would release a damning report on his actions.
Meanwhile, over a week ago the Santa Fe Reporter published a confidential report that said an attorney the state hired to look into Anaya's allegations against Ivey-Soto found probable cause to pursue the investigation further.
In an effort to tell her side of the story, Anaya has filed a petition with a Santa Fe judge asking the confidentiality requirements of the investigation be lifted so she can publicly speak out about the case.
Several representatives of those advocacy groups calling for Ivey-Soto's removal said Thursday they feel their efforts are paying off in terms of both spotlighting the issues of harassment and bullying in the Legislature and making changes in how such claims are handled so those who make such complaints are not left feeling powerless and vulnerable.
Those representatives say one of the problems with the current investigatory system is that it only allows the accused to speak openly about the complaint.
"Right now the process is set up where the person who is committing the abuse can speak up, but the person reporting it remains silent," said Andrea Serrano, executive director of OLÉ. "That is not a just system."
Serrano said the grassroots organizations involved in the movement to enact change in the Roundhouse are "made up of people who are workers and parents and educators, folks who work really hard for their families."
Their power to enact change, she said, "lies in the fact that issues of fairness, issues of equity, issues of safety aren't hard concepts for anyone to understand."