Advocacy groups calling for the expulsion of Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto from the state Senate said they are glad he resigned his position as chairman of the Senate Rules Committee in the face of accusations of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior. 

But they said it's still not enough when it comes to cleansing the Roundhouse of what they say is longtime backroom behavior that can make visitors, lobbyists and others dealing with lawmakers feel unsafe and preyed upon. 

"We do see this as a step in the right direction," said Monet Silva, associate director of Common Cause New Mexico.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

