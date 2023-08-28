The acting Cabinet secretary of New Mexico's troubled child welfare agency told state lawmakers Monday about several new initiatives to help improve the lives of vulnerable children and their families, and to boost the department's performance.

Perhaps the best news Teresa Casados delivered to members of the interim Legislative Health and Human Services Committee was the outcome of a recent rapid-hire event that has drawn 80 new employees to the Children, Youth and Families Department. The agency long has grappled with a high staff turnover rate and job vacancies, a problem that has led to increased caseloads for already taxed workers.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed Casados as acting secretary in April after former Cabinet Secretary Barbara Vigil, a onetime state Supreme Court justice, resigned. Vigil's departure came two months after the governor held a news conference to announce her plan to overhaul CYFD, which she called “dysfunctional.”

