The acting Cabinet secretary of New Mexico's troubled child welfare agency told state lawmakers Monday about several new initiatives to help improve the lives of vulnerable children and their families, and to boost the department's performance.
Perhaps the best news Teresa Casados delivered to members of the interim Legislative Health and Human Services Committee was the outcome of a recent rapid-hire event that has drawn 80 new employees to the Children, Youth and Families Department. The agency long has grappled with a high staff turnover rate and job vacancies, a problem that has led to increased caseloads for already taxed workers.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed Casados as acting secretary in April after former Cabinet Secretary Barbara Vigil, a onetime state Supreme Court justice, resigned. Vigil's departure came two months after the governor held a news conference to announce her plan to overhaul CYFD, which she called “dysfunctional.”
The department has faced criticism from lawmakers and children’s advocates over high-profile child deaths, and its constant struggle to retain and recruit workers.
The agency has 227 vacancies just in its Protective Services Division, Casados said. She added 575 people showed up for an Aug. 18 rapid-hire event, and her agency has since sent 110 offer letters to applicants; 80 have accepted the offers.
"So when people say to me, "Nobody wants to work at CYFD,' I can say, 'That is not true.' People still want to work here," she said.
As she identifies more staffing needs, she will schedule more rapid-hire events to fill those positions, she said.
She noted the department is in desperate need of children's court attorneys and there are "almost none" applying for open positions.
One lawmaker asked if anyone had applied for the permanent job of Cabinet secretary. Casados, who previously served as the governor's chief operating officer, said there have been few applicants.
"I have not even recruited to replace myself," she said, adding the state is "looking for strong leadership to come into the department and take over."
Among the programs Casados proposed:
Altering a policy of how the state allocates federal funds owed to children in state custody; instead of using the money to help cover costs of foster care, she proposed putting it in a trust fund for children to access when they turn 18.
Putting an end to a practice of temporarily housing children in CYFD offices as they await a foster home.
Working with other state agencies to open family resource centers around New Mexico where families in need can gain access to support services, including tutoring for children and food.
Creating an online hub where new foster parents can find answers to questions and connect with more experienced foster parents for guidance and support.
"We are not trying to turn the Titanic," Casados said at Monday's meeting, held at the University of New Mexico. "The direction the agency is going has and always will be centered around children — making sure they are safe and that they can grow up in a family that thrives."
She said she does not yet have a plan to halt the practice of keeping a child in a CYFD office when a relative or foster home is not available immediately after the child is removed from a home.
"Putting them in an office is not the answer," she said. "That is an area we are looking at right now, to figure that out. I don't have a timeline ... or a clear road map."
The agency provides family intervention and support services, investigates allegations of child mistreatment or neglect, oversees the state’s foster care system, and offers behavioral health services for children and teens. It also is tasked with ensuring children in its care do not experience further abuse.
A 2022 report by the Legislative Finance Committee found the state’s rate of repeat maltreatment of children declined by three percentage points between fiscal years 2018 and 2022. Still, the state's rate remained far higher than the national average. The data showed 14% of New Mexico children who experienced a substantiated report of abuse or neglect in fiscal year 2022 suffered another such incident within a year. The nationwide rate was 8%.
Casados said she wants to hire more case aides to help put together background data for investigators so they "have a full picture of what they are walking into" once they go out into the field.
She also wants caseworkers to work to better understand each child's needs and find the right foster family match for them at the start because "we see kids too often bounced from house to house to house," she said, noting children who have suffered abuse and neglect need a sense of permanency.
Several lawmakers on the committee praised Casados for her work in the few months she has been on the job. "I am heartened by the efforts you are making to transform this department," Sen. Jerry Ortiz y Pino, D-Albuquerque, told her.