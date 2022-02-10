Many young people meet a legend. Most are starstruck, nervous, even afraid.
Not Christine Lund. She married the legend, political cartoonist Bill Mauldin, who was 27 years her senior.
Mauldin won the first of his two Pulitzer Prizes in 1945, before Lund was born. Age didn’t divide them, at least not in the beginning.
A newspaperwoman herself, she appreciated his genius and understood the demands of his work.
Their marriage lasted 24 years in Santa Fe and produced a daughter and a son before they divorced. Mauldin had six other sons from two previous marriages.
His private life was limited because of his high-profile job. Mauldin won admirers and tormented political enemies with cartoons that ranged from biting to poignant.
His life is reexamined in the documentary, Bill Mauldin: If It’s Big, Hit It. The movie screened Thursday night as part of the Santa Fe Film Festival at the Center for Contemporary Arts.
The film’s title refers to delivering the big story in one powerful panel. It comes from Mauldin’s professional credo.
Lund, now 73, saw his intensity from close range. She arrived as a summer intern at the old Chicago Daily News in 1969 when Mauldin was a nationally syndicated star at the Chicago Sun-Times. The newspapers were editorial rivals but shared the same building and owner.
Chicago also had two other major newspapers then, the Tribune and Chicago Today. Competition was fierce. Every reader was precious, and Mauldin commanded a national audience through syndication.
“It was a very exciting business, and little did we know how fleeting the heyday was,” Lund told me.
Though Mauldin worked for the Sun-Times, his office was in the Daily News wing. This allowed him to intersect with Lund, who returned to the Daily News after graduating from Boston University.
She married him in the summer of 1972, just after turning 24. He was 51. They kept an apartment in Chicago but began a move to Santa Fe.
Mauldin was a native of New Mexico, his boyhood spent on an apple farm in Mountain Park in Otero County.
“I spent the first 15 years of my life trying to get off this mountain, and I’ve spent the last
35 years trying to get back,” he said on a trip to Otero County two months after marrying Lund.
His first marriage was a wartime union that ended in divorce. His second wife, who was from Santa Fe, died in a car crash. She and Mauldin bought a house in Santa Fe. It became home to Lund and Mauldin.
He called himself a hillbilly from New Mexico, but if ever there was an ideal match for a job, it was Mauldin as an editorial cartoonist.
As a teenage soldier training in Oklahoma, he landed an assignment drawing cartoons for the newspaper of the Army’s 45th Division. The kid was loaded with talent no one could ignore.
Sent to Italy in the midst of World War II, Mauldin was assigned to Stars & Stripes, the military newspaper. The Los Angeles Times once wrote that his characters, “two downtrodden GIs, Willie and Joe, spoke to a generation of soldiers.”
Mauldin had to convey what war was like in a small space and with few words. One of his cartoons depicted Joe digging a grave as his buddy stood nearby. “My future is settled, Willie. I’m gonna be a perfesser on types o’ European soil,” Joe said.
Mauldin’s cartoons appeared in 300 newspapers during the war. His work brought him his first Pulitzer Prize at age 23.
After the war, Mauldin drifted to politics for a short time. He ran for Congress in New York as a Democrat in 1956, losing to Republican Rep. Katharine
St. George.
Defeat steered him back to newspapers. He won another Pulitzer in 1959 while working for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Perhaps his most famous cartoon was conceived at the Sun-Times in Chicago on a terrible Friday in 1963.
After President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Mauldin hurried to the newsroom. He drew a cartoon of Abraham Lincoln, hands covering his face, pain apparent. The cartoon is known as Grieving Lincoln.
Mauldin penned many cartoons lancing bigots during the civil rights movement and politicians who kept sending young men to die in Vietnam.
Another that stands out to Lund was from the 1980s, when the Equal Rights Amendment and oppression of gay people were regularly in the news.
“The cartoon showed kitchens for women and closets for gays,” Lund said. The wording was, “A place for everything and everything in its place.”
Mauldin’s critics dashed off angry letters to him.
“He loved it. He also enjoyed the accolades,” Lund said.
As praise grew less regular, his age advancing and his health declining, Mauldin missed the attention, she said.
Lund and her son, Sam Mauldin, were interviewed for the documentary, directed by Don Argott and Sheena Joyce.
The filmmakers explore more than journalism, controversy and criticism. Lund said an early version she saw skillfully covered the short life of her and Mauldin’s daughter, Kaja. She died at 23 of a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Mauldin settled in California after his divorce from Lund. He died in 2003 at age 81.
He would have been 100 as the film about him arrived in Santa Fe. His work still has relevance to controversies such as racism and voting rights.
One of Lund’s favorite cartoons by her former husband depicted a bigot on the shoulders of a Black man.
“You ain’t gaining no altitude holdin’ me down,” the oppressed man said.
Mauldin could make a point faster than anyone, no sermonizing allowed.
