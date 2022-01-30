Sheryl Williams Stapleton always commanded the room at this time of year. It was no ordinary place, either.
Her voice would fill the sweeping chamber of the state House of Representatives. Williams Stapleton, D-Albuquerque, was the thundering majority leader, second in authority only to the speaker of the House.
No longer a political powerhouse, Williams Stapleton is one of the state’s high-profile criminal defendants. She’s accused of stealing vast sums of money from a school district while serving in the Legislature.
Williams Stapleton’s name is seldom spoken at the Capitol anymore. Most former colleagues have lost touch with her.
“I have not heard from Sheryl. I simply keep her in my prayers and will see how the case unfolds,” said Rep. Joy Garratt, D-Albuquerque.
This marks the first year since 1994 that Williams Stapleton hasn’t been in the Legislature. If she’s guilty as charged, her legacy will be a case study in political theater.
Williams Stapleton cultivated a benevolent public image, all of it at odds with the crimes she’s accused of committing. People who thought they knew her probably didn’t.
Few state politicians have risen faster or fallen harder than Williams Stapleton.
A Black woman originally from St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, she developed a fan base in her adopted state. Public employees, service-sector workers and advocates for progressive causes called her a hero. They believed she was a legislator who looked out for New Mexico’s poor and otherwise-forgotten people.
If prosecutors are correct, the opposite is true. A paper trail of financial records and security cameras might prove Williams Stapleton enriched herself at the expense of schoolkids.
An investigator with the Attorney General’s Office in the summer obtained an affidavit for a search warrant that started Williams Stapleton’s political downfall. The document contained allegations she stole perhaps hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Albuquerque Public Schools, where she was a well-paid administrator.
Williams Stapleton, 64, said she was innocent. She stunned fellow Democrats by resigning from the Legislature during her 27th year in office, before any charges were filed.
The Albuquerque school district later fired her during its own investigation. And the attorney general obtained indictments against Williams Stapleton on 26 counts of public corruption.
The charges include racketeering, money laundering, a kickback scheme and using official actions for her own financial gain.
With an election year coming, most Democrats were happy she quit before they had to push her.
The beginning was different. Williams Stapleton seemed to be everyone’s favorite.
She immersed herself in the state Democratic Party’s operations before she ever ran for public office. She was vice chairwoman of the party when an Albuquerque House seat opened in 1994. Williams Stapleton became the favorite to win it.
In addition to having important ties to Democratic leaders, she was an assistant principal of the Career Enrichment Center in the Albuquerque Public Schools.
Any school district would like having a staff member in the Legislature. An employee in an elected position is more influential than a skilled lobbyist.
Williams Stapleton also was a past president of the Duke City Business and Professional Women’s Organization. The Albuquerque Journal called her “a champion of women.”
She won the primary and general elections with ease. Fellow Democratic legislators liked her brio. Williams Stapleton wasn’t a gifted debater, but her passion was unquestioned by colleagues.
One of her bigger fights was against then-Gov. Susana Martinez, a Republican.
Martinez pushed for legislation to hold back third graders en masse if they didn’t score high enough on standardized reading tests. Williams Stapleton was one of a handful of Democrats who initially opposed the bill.
She said low-scoring kids from wealthy homes would still finagle promotions to the next grade. Disadvantaged third-graders would be left to take the stigma of flunking.
The governor’s bill almost passed in her first year. A powerful senator killed it. The tide turned as Williams Stapleton persuaded more and more lawmakers to block the measure. Martinez’s initiative to hold back third graders never passed.
It was one of many times Williams Stapleton expanded her populist base. Colleagues elected her majority whip of the House in 2005.
Williams Stapleton lost the job in 2012 after she insulted Gov. Martinez during a public tirade. Williams Stapleton won back the position of whip two years later. She advanced to majority leader in 2017.
Williams Stapleton always maintained she only wanted good public policy. A quote from President John F. Kennedy is still on her website: “Let us not seek the Republican answer or the Democratic answer, but the right answer.”
A jury one day might have to answer a question about Williams Stapleton: Was she slick enough to fool most of the people almost all the time?
