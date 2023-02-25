IMG_4986.jpg

Dr. Gabrielle Adams, president of Albuquerque-based Southwest Gastroenterology, was hoping to talk to lawmakers about medical malpractice insurance Sataurday at the Capitol.

 Daniel J. Chacón/The New Mexican

Clad in her white medical coat, Dr. Gabrielle Adams moved through the halls of the state Capitol, hoping to talk to any lawmaker she could find.

“I’ve been walking around trying to grab people,” said Adams, president of Albuquerque-based Southwest Gastroenterology.

Her goal was to persuade lawmakers to approve a bill that would cap medical malpractice payouts at $750,000 for independent outpatient health care facilities that are not majority-owned by a hospital.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.