When a co-sponsor of a legislative bill says she's open to it being tabled, you know it's in trouble.
As it turned out, the chairwoman of the House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee chose to reschedule a controversial bill that would eliminate minimum mandatory sentences for a number of crimes — including criminal sexual penetration of a minor.
Though the bill's intent, among other purposes, is to give judges more leeway in sentencing defendants who might try to make a plea deal for a lesser crime to get out of a mandatory minimum sentence, House Bill 140 drew the ire of state Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce, who wrote in an email it is a "despicable bill."
The fact that the list of sex crimes listed in the bill followed a list of violations involving the state's game and fish laws led Pearce and others who took to social media Tuesday to proclaim the bill as "hidden."
"It’s disguised inside a fish and wildlife bill," Pearce wrote. "You have to read deep into the bill to see this sudden change in language. It’s deceitful and sneaky."
But the bill's sponsors — Rep. Karen Bash, D-Albuquerque and Rep. Andrea Romero, D-Santa Fe — and committee Chairwoman Rep. Liz Thomson, D-Albuquerque, said that's not the case.
The bill simply lists the current crimes requiring mandatory minimum sentences, except for murder and DWI charges, in the order they are listed in state law, they said.
"This bill is not deceptive or hiding something," Bash said before Thomson recommended rolling it over for discussion to the next committee hearing. "This bill does not seek to lessen or eliminate penalties. It is simply eliminating the mandatory nature of penalties."
Las Cruces criminal defense lawyer Michael Stout, who spoke briefly about the legislation to the committee, said the bill's intent is not to change what sentencing terms are but who does the sentencing.
He said that as it stands, a prosecutor can make a deal allowing someone facing a mandatory minimum sentence to plead to a lesser crime, which would result in less time served.
"It's skewered," he said.
Before Thomson prepared to take public testimony on the bill and hear from other legislators on the committee, she said she had received "tons of emails" about the legislation.
"People are really upset in that they don't understand how it works," she said.
Romero said she and Bash would accept a move to table the bill so they could "work on it." Thomson countered that if they planned to amend it, it would be better to simply reschedule it to the next meeting.
Thomson said she will not take public comment on the bill until then, since it likely will be changed.
Rep. Randall Pettigrew, R-Lovington, agreed with Thomson's decision to move the bill to a future date.
"I'm glad I didn't have to debate it today," he said after the hearing. "I don't think they [the sponsors] were ready for it."
He said he will not vote to support it as long as it includes removing the mandatory minimum sentence requirement.
Similar judicial reform bills are playing out in other states, including Virginia, where a bill to repeal some 200 mandatory minimum sentencing requirements is working its way through the state legislature.
HB 140's fiscal impact report notes that in some cases, other felony charges and sentences exist for some crimes. When it comes to the crime of sexual penetration — a second-degree felony if the victim is between 13 and 18 years old, which carries a three year minimum jail term sentence — it also constitutes a special second-degree felony with a 15-year sentence.
That report says the New Mexico Administrative Office of the District Attorneys "states that the mandatory sentences in current law provide uniformity throughout the many judicial districts of the state. Allowing judges full discretion will result in unequal imposition of sentences."
On the other hand, the report says the Law Offices of the Public Defender believes "eliminating mandatory minimums would give courts discretion in sentencing, allowing judges to review the specific facts and circumstances of each case and decide which offenders deserve the full sentence and which might benefit from a lesser term.”
Neither Bash or Romero returned a call seeking comment following the hearing.
