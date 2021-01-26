After a challenging year marked by grief brought on by a deadly pandemic, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham delivered a hopeful vision for New Mexico during her annual State of the State address Tuesday, including a plan to get more students back into classrooms in less than two weeks.
“Every school district in the state will be able to welcome all ages of students safely back to the classroom on Feb. 8,” the governor said in her 26-minute address, which she delivered virtually, without the usual pomp and circumstance.
The governor’s State of the State is typically given during a crowded event at the state Capitol on the first day of the legislative session. This one came a week after lawmakers convened.
Lujan Grisham, who has been the target of stinging criticism over public health orders that have restricted in-person learning for students for close to a year, said her administration has been working methodically and tirelessly with school officials, the Department of Health, teachers unions and others “to enhance the safety of school buildings and expand surveillance testing.”
“There’s no substitute for in-person learning, and there’s no negotiating about the health and safety of students, families and educators,” the governor said. “I believe the planning and hard work has paid off, and our state has developed a solid, epidemiologically sound plan for a safe expansion of in-person learning for all age groups, supported by union leadership. We will get this right, and we will move forward.”
The governor, whose remarks were recorded in advance in her office at the Capitol, began her speech by asking for a moment of silent reflection or prayer in memory of the more than 3,100 New Mexicans who have died from COVID-19, as well as their grieving families and friends, and anyone in the state who has suffered this past year or experienced loss, loneliness or despair.
“As a state and as a country, we have felt more than our fair share of grief this past year,” she said, adding New Mexicans are resilient.
“New Mexico has shown incredible, unyielding strength, and that strength will help our state bounce back with speed, beginning right now,” said Lujan Grisham, a Democrat serving her first term in office.
Republican lawmakers did not issue a formal rebuttal to the governor’s remarks.
In an interview, Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca of Belen said he was happy about the governor’s commitment to “rebuild.”
“The part that really disappoints me, though, is I feel a lot of the damage was self-inflicted,” he said. “It’s not fair for us to issue these kinds of [public health] orders with broad expansive powers — and very general — and we have all these issues that have crept up on us and a ‘Hey, we’re gonna solve all your problems.’ That’s all good and well, but a lot of them were created by the public health orders.”
In the speech — which was supposed to be streamed on the governor’s Facebook page at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday but wasn’t due to a technical difficulty — Lujan Grisham touted her administration’s efforts to combat COVID-19 and what was achieved in New Mexico. That ranged from the state being the first in the nation to establish a drive-thru testing site to consistently ranking in the top 10 for per capita testing.
The governor said her proposed budget would avoid harmful cuts and deliver $475 million in pandemic relief for residents and businesses, among other investments.
“With this approach, we will not have another decade of forced austerity. New Mexico’s economic recovery will not lag behind the nation’s as it did under the previous Republican administration,” she said in a reference to the last governor, Susana Martinez.
Lujan Grisham took another swipe at her predecessor when she said the pandemic had underscored the need for “robust reform” to the state’s behavioral health system, which she said was “undone by the vandalism of the prior state administration.” The governor touted the creation of the nation’s first text-only abuse and neglect hotline for New Mexico children and said her budget calls for an 800 percent increase in funding for suicide prevention services and programs for youth and adults.
“This year, when we launch the new Health Care Affordability Fund, we will get health coverage to 23,000 uninsured New Mexicans in just one year, and we will slash premiums for tens of thousands more,” she said, referring to legislation that would help offset health insurance costs for low-income residents.
The governor called on the Legislature to commit at least half of its capital outlay allocations, some $200 million, to new broadband investments.
“This is the most urgently needed infrastructure investment we can make as a state, and we must make it,” she said.
Lujan Grisham also said 2021 will “finally” be the year New Mexico moves forward with a constitutional amendment to draw money from the multibillion-dollar Land Grant Permanent Fund to pay for early childhood education programs.
Similar proposals to use the endowment to fund prekindergarten and other programs for young children have failed repeatedly in past years.
“Together we will deliver to New Mexico voters the opportunity to make a generational investment in New Mexico children,” the governor said.
Lujan Grisham also made a push for lawmakers to approve $22 million for the New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship program, which she said would give 30,000 more New Mexicans “access to the two-year higher education they need without worrying about tuition and fees.”
The governor said the state will avoid an extended period of economic stagnation only if New Mexicans are forward-thinking about the future and expand business opportunities, including efforts to legalize recreational marijuana, which failed in 2019. The Legislature this year includes a new set of more progressive Democrats who could help Lujan Grisham achieve a more liberal agenda.
“I have no interest in another year of thousands of New Mexicans eager to get to work and make their future in this industry being told ‘no,’ just because that’s easier than doing the hard work to get to ‘yes,’” she said. “When we emerge from this pandemic, we can have the same old economy with the same old boom-and-bust future, or we can roar back to life, breaking new ground and fearlessly investing in ourselves, in the limitless potential of New Mexicans.”
No vaccine, no school, remember those kids come home to a family that may be at risk.
And our teachers need the vaccine as much as front line workers if this is implemented.
I agree totally that vaccines should be the FIRST priority. There is no way, I as a grandparent who tutors her grandchildren want to expose them or my self to COVID. The hard work of parents, teachers, care givers and the students have invested in keeping everyone safe will go out the window if we allow students to go back to school before the vaccine is available to all. The school year is almost three quarters over, there is no legitimate reason to return to in- school learning at this point. Be patient and continue following safety guidelines and start the next school year in a safer environment.
I think if all parents had a helpful grandparent or tutor educating and caring for the kids all day long most would be perfectly fine with keeping schools closed until the fall. This goes on long enough, many parents will be knocking on the grandparents' doors asking if they could move in before eviction.
This is a bad decision - not based on facts or science!
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/us/santa-fe-new-mexico-covid-cases.html
I have been one of MLG's biggest critics. At least this is a step in the right direction.
Good thing that buck toothed queen has a plan, and good thing covid is as bad as people say. Oh well...nope it's not. 100m cases, most recover and not even 2m deaths? wow. so terri--yeah you have worse from a lot of other things. including stupidity a diseases rampant in the gop
How old are you Fred "Trump"? Your mentality of name-calling is not okay. The realization that people like you still exist is disheartening but as a native New Mexican, I as well as others will continue to hold strong in our beliefs of respect for our fellow man. Diversity is accepted in our community but disrespect is not. Perhaps you should look elsewhere for a community that serves your need and support of immature and unacceptable behaviors such as yours. KUDOS FOR OR GOVERNOR!!!!!!!!
Angela,
In one breath you say diversity is accepted in your community. Then in another breath you suggest someone should look elsewhere to live because they don't share your same personal or political belief? Doesn't seem like you're a firm believer in diversity. What a hypocrite!!!
😍
Daniel Valdez- your repetitive charge of 'hypocrite' is boring, simple minded and ultimately self-defeating. You really don't want to anyone with a long memory and lots of hard drive storage space to be putting your history up in one longish comment ¿que no?
Glass casas, Danny, cuidado.
I don't care where on the political spectrum you are fed smith, with comments featuring such pejoratives as " buck toothed queen;" "shriveled, orange man child;" ""shriveled, orange man child;" and "babyleged monkey sweat" you frankly disqualify your privilege to post here.
My next move is to report your comment as abuse. I post this comment addressed to you, so that when your comment is deleted, all can tell who authored that abuse and what the low quality it was to be so deleted.
I hope you will get whatever relief you need so you can return with more positive posts.
Jimmy,
Come on man! Don't be such a hypocrite! Just a few short days ago, you posted hateful comments on another article, & referred to those who supported Trump as "Trumpturds". Therefore, you "frankly disqualify your privilege to post here".
Daniel Valdez- C’mon man! Is that the best you got?
I freely admit to being a kettle, but only a hypocrite like yourself would deny being a pot.
I wish I had save the one the other day that SFNM would not even publish. The milder post on the same topic, when you defended the looney tune Emma Spring was “You’re such a sexist, condescending, impotent man. Are you so weak and intimidated that you feel the need to get rid of Trump "FOREVER"? You're like Putin, Lenin, Mao, etc. that need to rid themselves of their…”
Pretty imaginative, and lurid too, accusing me of impotence. What’s the revelence there, Danny? And mixing me with Putin & Mao? Why not throw in Epstein and maybe a woman or two.
Not sure I can hold a candle to your dark side Danny, but thanks for the opportunity to call out your nastiness!
😍
Surprise, surprise. Suddenly it is becoming safe to be out and about and the children allowed to be back in school. And just as magical the number of new cases and less death falling dramatically. It actually took about 10 more days than I thought it would. I would like to know where all this money is supposed to come from for all her new ideas. Hopefully that is magic too and not more taxes.
How about this, as soon as the teachers get both doses of the vaccine like all the dental offices, they go back to work!
This is pure political bullsh##. Secretary Stewart saying "get back to normal" is ludicrous. There is no normal until we can get the community and country properly vaccinated, which requires 2 shots 21-28 days apart which is a long way from Feb 8th. Hybrid Education is a joke and much worse than remote learning; just a waste of time. Also, most students were getting used to the remote platform and some doing really well. This decision to open schools not only affects the risk to students, teachers, administrators and other staff in the school but those who have vulnerable family members at home that have not been vaccinated. This decision must not be a mandate but only on a voluntary basis, as there may be teachers and students willing to take the risk. There is a time to open the schools but this school year is not the time.
Thank you Tom - As a grandmother who tutors her grandchildren, I have posted the same thoughts in agreement with you. The school year is almost over - be sensible and realistic of the consequences if we defy the scientific findings and the lack of vaccinations. Don't push it!
Makes perfect sense, we have a new President who LMG supports, so there is no danger anymore, simple.
That would be MLG, sorry.
You probably agree that an unvaccinated teacher with damaged bronchi ( lung cells- I do not assume that you know what bronchi are) should be the first back into the classroom. Tomorrow if possible. Do not assume teachers love time-limited online teaching.
Wow! Miraculously our governor is giving the green light for our children to go back to school! I saw this coming months ago. What a joke. I guess our so-called governor is going to subject our precious children to the deadly virus. Yes? No? What is the sentiment today?
I was going to comment James but I'm going to let you have your moment in the sunshine. Why don't you ask if teachers, and other staff will be tested or perhaps even get the vaccine? There is no "correct formula" for this situation. I'm sure that the rest of the Monday morning quarterbacks will chime in soon. Have a great day!
My grandchildren will NOT go back to school until there is a vaccine available to all! End of story!
