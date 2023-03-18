State lawmakers introduce hundreds of measures in a 60-day legislative session, and the race to get them passed by both chambers begins on Day One.

Many of them, such as this year's House Bill 510, which would have made Lenny Roybal's "Red or Green?" the official state chile song, failed to reach the finish line.

Chile, a New Mexico staple, had better luck this year with Senate Bill 188, which will declare "the aroma of green chile roasting" the official state aroma if the governor gives it her signature. It passed both the House and Senate after it was amended from an original version that called for the state aroma to be "green chile roasting in the fall."