Rep. Joanne J. Ferrary, D-Las Cruces, listens to a bill being introduced during a January meeting of the House Consumer Affairs Committee. Ferrary backed a 25-cent-per-drink alcohol tax increase during this year’s legislative session that was eventually cut to less than a penny.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

Ever seen someone make a quarter disappear?

You did if you watched this year’s legislative session, where advocates seeking to stem the state’s tide of alcohol-related deaths proposed a 25-cent-per-drink tax — and lawmakers shrank it down to hardly a penny.

Instead of funding $175 million in alcohol treatment and prevention, the final legislation will raise $10 million.