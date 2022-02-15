A battle is brewing over New Mexico's proposed $8.48 billion budget.
In an unusual move, the House of Representatives voted against a motion to concur with budget amendments adopted by the Senate.
"I urge the body to vote no" on concurrence, Rep. Patty Lundstrom, chair of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee, said before representatives voted overwhelmingly voted against concurrence in a voice vote.
Amendments approved by the Senate would increase the proposed budget by nearly $142 million in nonrecurring expenses and $11.1 million in ongoing expenses compared with the spending plan approved by the House.
Lundstrom raised a number of concerns, including lack of funding for rural health care, which she said “is not anywhere” in the budget.
“There’s some other issues that we just feel that we need to have some time to work out,” she said.
When asked for more specifics, Lundstrom said she also wanted to support the Public-Private Partnership Act approved by the House. The bill is designed to facilitate transportation and broadband projects through public-private partnerships.
“We’d like to see some funding put into that, possibly even looking at establishing a program within the New Mexico Finance Authority — not specifically for hydrogen, everybody, so hold onto your shorts,” she said, generating laughter.
She was referring to her efforts to pass to a Hydrogen Hub Act to create the framework for a new industry producing hydrogen as an energy source. Her bills have been blocked.
“It’s just in general public private partnerships,” Lundstrom added. “There was a couple of other things, but I just think it’s important when we’re looking at development … that we do have that tool available to us throughout New Mexico.”
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
