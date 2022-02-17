House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, announced Thursday at the state Capitol he will not run for reelection this year for his District 47 seat.
“This is the last time I will speak to you from this rostrum during the conclusion of a regular legislative session,” he told the House of Representatives shortly before noon — the end of this year's 30-day legislative session.
Egolf, 45, who has served as speaker since 2017, has grown into one of the most influential politicians in New Mexico, as well as a vocal leader of progressive wing of the state’s Democratic Party.
Egolf, an attorney, said he wanted to spend more time with his family. "It's time to put my young family first," he said.
He said a new House speaker will be chosen next January.
"Neither District 47 or the [House] leadership belong to me," he said. "I will always count you as my colleagues but also, more importantly, as my friends," he added.
Members of the House stood and applauded Egolf as the session came to an end.
Good. He's done a lot of damage, so I'm glad to see him go. His personal involvement in taking down Rep Carl Trujillo, a good man, will never be forgotten, or forgiven. I just don't understand that level of meanness, esp as it left us with the lightweight Andrea Romero. Sadly, we'll likely hear from Egolf again, like a bad penny.
