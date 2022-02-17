121621 jw senate redistrict1.jpg

House Speaker Brian Egolf, right, talks with Senate Majority Floor Leader Peter Wirth, left, and Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, center, as Democratic leaders wait to debate the Senate redistricting bill in December. Egolf announced Thursday that he will not run for reelection for his District 47 seat.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, announced Thursday at the state Capitol he will not run for reelection this year for his District 47 seat.

“This is the last time I will speak to you from this rostrum during the conclusion of a regular legislative session,” he told the House of Representatives shortly before noon — the end of this year's 30-day legislative session. 

Egolf, 45, who has served as speaker since 2017, has grown into one of the most influential politicians in New Mexico, as well as a vocal leader of progressive wing of the state’s Democratic Party.

Egolf, an attorney, said he wanted to spend more time with his family. "It's time to put my young family first," he said.

He said a new House speaker will be chosen next January. 

"Neither District 47 or the [House] leadership belong to me," he said. "I will always count you as my colleagues but also, more importantly, as my friends," he added.

Members of the House stood and applauded Egolf as the session came to an end. 

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Richard Reinders

Happy Days are Here Again

Chris Mechels

Good. He's done a lot of damage, so I'm glad to see him go. His personal involvement in taking down Rep Carl Trujillo, a good man, will never be forgotten, or forgiven. I just don't understand that level of meanness, esp as it left us with the lightweight Andrea Romero. Sadly, we'll likely hear from Egolf again, like a bad penny.

