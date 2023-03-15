The state House of Representatives voted Wednesday to send a $9.57 billion budget bill to the governor for her approval.

On a voice vote, the chamber concurred with the Senate's amendments to House Bill 2, the last procedural step to send the bill to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's desk. The Senate amendments include, among other changes, an additional $130 million in recurring spending for initiatives to address hunger and new investments in the New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship college tuition fund.

But concerns were raised on the House floor about the way the Senate Finance Committee made some extra budget adjustments just a day after the committee had already approved the bill. That action, which took place Sunday morning, annoyed Republican senators on the committee and raised questions about behind-the-scenes deals and political pressure for changes that may have come from the Governor's Office.

