State lawmakers from both legislative chambers spent hours Friday hammering out a new omnibus tax policy package intended to offer some financial relief to New Mexicans still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.

But the details of House Bill 547 — possibly the last major piece of legislation that will pass the Legislature before this year’s session ends at noon Saturday — remained unclear as the two sides continued discussing the measure close to midnight.

At the crux of the delay in the bill’s approval was a difference of opinion between the House of Representatives, which initially proposed the tax package, and the Senate, which so heavily amended the legislation its sponsor said he barely recognized it.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.