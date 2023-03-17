State lawmakers from both legislative chambers spent hours Friday hammering out a new omnibus tax policy package intended to offer some financial relief to New Mexicans still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.
But the details of House Bill 547 — possibly the last major piece of legislation that will pass the Legislature before this year’s session ends at noon Saturday — remained unclear as the two sides continued discussing the measure close to midnight.
At the crux of the delay in the bill’s approval was a difference of opinion between the House of Representatives, which initially proposed the tax package, and the Senate, which so heavily amended the legislation its sponsor said he barely recognized it.
When the Senate sent the amended HB 547 back to the House for a vote of concurrence, the latter was not amused. The House rejected the amendments and sent them back to the Senate to rescind. The Senate refused.
The two chambers assembled three-member teams to convene first Thursday night, and then several times Friday, in public conference committees intended to air out their differences and find common ground.
Rep. Derrick Lente, D-Sandia Pueblo, who sponsored the bill, and Sen. Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, both said they hoped they could work out a solution Friday night and get the bill passed in both chambers.
“We need to shrink this package down,” Wirth said.
“Obviously we have to get this bill signed,” he added.
Rep. Jason Harper, R-Rio Rancho, a member of the House negotiation team, said in an interview late Friday the two sides planned to hold one last conference committee meeting that night.
He gave some hints of highlights in the compromise measure, saying the gross receipts tax would be reduced by 0.5% over a four-year period, in increments of 0.125% each year.
He also said there will be “personal income tax cuts” with no new tax brackets — an idea proposed by the House.
The tax initiative will initially cost $450 million next year and then incrementally grow to about $1 billion within four years, he said.
Perhaps most important to struggling New Mexicans, one component of the original House bill will remain: $500 rebates for single tax filers and $1,000 for married couples filing jointly.
The conference committee meetings were mostly civil and fruitful.
But a point of contention between the House and Senate parties — Senate-proposed film tax credits and caps on productions and entertainment partners — triggered a testy moment.
After Sen. Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho, asked for a break to speak privately with Alicia Keyes, Cabinet secretary of the Economic Development Department, Brandt proposed $5 million for a program “specific to the Native American community.”
Lente expressed disapproval with the negotiation tactic.
“While being a Native American, I don’t like the Native American aspect being thrown at the last minute just for the sake of trying to garner a vote,” Lente said. “That’s a poor use of a race card, and I say that not to be insulting, but that’s not OK.”
Harper said later he felt the two sides would come to a compromise to focus the film tax credits in a way that would “grow that industry here and support the New Mexicans who are in that industry here” while lessening the financial impact of any new incentives on the state.
As midnight approached, lawmakers were still debating a number of other sticking points, such as the amount of additional gross receipts tax deductions for eligible health care workers.
Other gaps still awaited some bridge building as Friday edged toward Saturday, such as how high to raise the alcohol excise tax and where to deposit revenues from the increase.
Lente suggested a 20% across-the-board excise tax on beer, wine and spirits rather than a Senate-endorsed idea to tax them at varying rates.
Lente also wanted the tax funds to go to alcohol harm reduction programs — something Wirth, Brandt and Sen. Benny Shendo Jr., D-Jemez Pueblo, seemed to be open to as negotiations continued.
It was unclear late Friday whether the two sides would come to an agreement that would meet the pleasure of both the full House and Senate. The House recessed for the night and planned to reconvene at 7 a.m. Saturday.
The Senate planned to convene again sometime during the night or in the early morning hours and vote on the proposal.