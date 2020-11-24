New Mexico lawmakers took less than eight hours during a special session Tuesday to pass an economic relief package designed to help residents and small business owners who have been hit hard by the pandemic.
The Senate voted 33-5 and the House of Representatives voted 59-11 to approve the roughly $320 million bill.
The money comes from the existing federal CARES Act funds, which must be used by the end of the calendar year.
The bill next goes to the desk of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is expected to sign it.
The aid package would use federal CARES Act funding to provide grants for struggling small businesses, housing assistance, allocations for food banks and $1,200 in extra unemployment benefits for jobless workers.
Rep. Patricia Lundstrom, D-Gallup and chair of the committee, said it’s vital legislators act on the bill now or the CARES Act money will leveret to the federal government by the end of the calendar year.
As the session began, safety concerns amid the novel coronavirus pandemic were top of mind in the Senate.
"I appreciate that members are wearing face masks — that is part of the rules,” said Sen. Peter Wirth, the majority leader. “Please keep them on, even if you’re speaking — I think it’s just the safest thing to do.”
Wirth noted the Capitol was closed to the public because of safety concerns.
“I want to acknowledge the challenge of public comment,” he said. “I just want to say that I very much appreciate the large volume of emails that I have received. I’m sure all of us have.”
Meanwhile, some protesters who demonstrated outside the Capitol before the start of the session voiced criticism about being prohibited from entering the building.
"You're letting the media in, but not the public?" one man yelled at New Mexico State Police officers and security personnel. "That's outrageous."
Most members of the Senate were working from the chamber floor Tuesday, while some members of the House took part virtually from their offices in the Capitol or from home.
Three new members of the House — Tara Lujan, Linda Serrato and Art De La Cruz — were sworn in at the start of Tuesday's session. All three were appointed to fill in seats vacated by House members who had resigned before the end of their terms.
Yeah and it's about time. Why the delay? Maybe because there was hope that the bill passed by the House of Representatives five months ago would finally be passed, so that this money could be used for expanded testing and contact tracing.
yes very true Tom Baker, and to also think that we are locked down in NM and MLG in in Hawaii with the Newsome gang
what's amazing is this is money that was appropriated in the CARES act and has not been spent on the people and businesses of New Mexico. Why not
