The New Mexico Legislature’s session ended at noon Saturday, a couple hours after passing a massive tax bill that included rebates of $500 for single taxpayers and $1,000 for married couples filing jointly.

Newly reelected to her second term, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham started the year with an ambitious agenda. Major priorities of hers that were passed into law during this year’s 60-day session include free meals at school for all schoolchildren, increased education funding and teacher pay, legal protections for abortion rights and a major expansion of voting rights intended to make it easier to vote.

However, there were some major items that did not come together. While lawmakers did pass laws punishing people who buy guns for felons or whose guns get into the hands of children, more sweeping gun control bills such as an assault weapons ban or a waiting period to buy a gun never made it to a floor vote in either chamber.