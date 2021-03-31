The main sponsor of a bill that would legalize the use, production and sale of recreational cannabis in New Mexico told fellow lawmakers the legislation now has provisions and penalties aimed at preventing youth under 21 from accessing the drug.
Rep. Javier Martinez, D-Albuquerque, one of the sponsors of House Bill 2, said at the start of a Wednesday morning debate on the House floor the legislation also has other specific guidelines about regulating and taxing the recreational cannabis industry when it is up and running.
After three hours of debate on the second day of a special legislative session dedicated primarily to legalizing cannabis, the House of Representatives voted 38-32 in favor of HB 2 — with seven Democrats and one independent siding with Republicans in opposing it.
"It's a brand-new industry," Martinez said as he introduced the bill. "We want to make sure it gets off the ground, that it succeeds, that it is tightly regulated."
The measure has undergone significant changes since Martinez and other sponsors introduced a version in the regular legislative session, which ended March 20. They cleaned up language that would have allowed adults to possess "at least" 2 ounces of cannabis outside their homes rather than "up to" 2 ounces, as they had intended.
Language indicating parents could legally provide cannabis to children under 21 also was removed.
Among the new provisions to prevent underage use of cannabis is a clause imposing fines of up to $10,000 on any establishment that sells cannabis to someone under 21. Businesses also could have their licenses revoked or suspended for selling to minors.
In addition, cannabis businesses would not be permitted to advertise on television and radio stations, and they could not use cartoon characters or images of people who look younger than 21 in any marketing efforts.
If signed into law, HB 2 would legalize the use, production and sale of recreational cannabis — an initiative backed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who called a special session this week on the issue after a measure failed to pass both chambers of the Legislature during the regular session.
Though the House of Representatives approved that measure, it failed to get a hearing on the Senate floor.
The legislation, a rewritten version of the House bill that failed, would make it legal for adults 21 and over to possess up to 2 ounces of cannabis or 16 ounces of cannabis extract outside their home, though they could have a larger supply at their residence. Adults over 21 also could grow their own plants for personal use — six plants for an individual or up to 12 for a household with more than one adult. The measure also sets up a licensing system to allow businesses to manufacture, sell and transport cannabis, or to operate a cannabis testing or research laboratory.
Amendments to HB 2 have been proposed since lawmakers began considering it in committee hearings Tuesday, and more changes could be coming.
One new amendment would increase the proposed 12 percent excise tax on cannabis sales to 18 percent over a six-year period to raise more revenue for the state.
And a new provision would give counties and municipalities some control in limiting the density of cannabis businesses and their location in relation to schools and day care centers. The bill does not allow local governments to prohibit cannabis operations or use in their areas, however.
HB 2 also includes a plant cap provision that was not included in the original provision. That cap, which has yet to be set, will last at least through 2025 while the state studies the market to see if there is too much — or too little — cannabis being produced.
Previous legislative efforts to legalize recreational cannabis in the state have failed, but the initiative gained traction this year, particularly as more states — including neighboring Colorado and Arizona — have legalized cannabis.
Texas and Mexico are contemplating similar measures.
If the members of the House approve HB 2 — which is likely, given they voted to support the earlier version during the regular session — it will go to the Senate for a final vote, possibly later today.
Meanwhile, the Senate voted 23-13 Wednesday to approve a related bill that would allow for the expungement of criminal records for New Mexicans with past cannabis-related charges and convictions. Senate Bill 2 will go to the House for consideration later today.
