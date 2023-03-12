The House of Representatives voted 50-18 on Sunday evening to approve an omnibus tax policy plan that would provide $500 and $1,000 rebate checks to taxpayers later this year.

The amended House Bill 547 upped the amount of those rebate checks from an earlier draft that would have offered $300 to single taxpayers and $600 to married couples filing jointly. 

"We heard the public; we heard members of this body and the Senate — we should give [more] money back to the people of New Mexico," said Rep. Derrick Lente, D-Sandia Pueblo, who introduced HB 547 on the House floor Sunday. 

