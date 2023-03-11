The House of Representatives voted to approve a $1 billion-plus capital outlay bill Republicans said they could not support because of a $10 million appropriation to construct an abortion facility in Doña Ana County.

The list of projects funded by the legislation includes park upgrades, road improvements, acequia system support, senior center renovations and the construction of fire stations and behavioral health facilities.

But it was the proposed abortion clinic that led House Republicans and two Democrats to vote against the bill Saturday.

