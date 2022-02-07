The state House of Representatives late Monday night approved a bill slashing the maximum interest rate charged by storefront lending companies to 36 percent, down from 175 percent.
The measure passed on a vote of 51-18 following hours of debate.
The House also approved an amendment introduced by Rep. Micaela Cadena, D-Mesilla, to allow for an application fee of up to 5 percent on every loan of $500 or less.
Cadena said her motivation was to keep credit available for people who need emergency cash loans. With some 390,000 of these installment loans active in New Mexico, people must have a need for them, Cadena said.
After declining for weeks, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham belatedly authorized the legislation for debate Monday.
Lujan Grisham a Democrat, reversed course after a half-dozen members of the House of Representatives challenged the legality of House Bill 132, the measure to slash the triple-digit interest rate.
The bill was introduced by House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, and Rep. Susan Herrera, D-Embudo. They initially said it did not need authorization from the governor because it contained a $180,000 appropriation to help students learn about money management. The proposed expenditure would have made the bill germane in this 30-day legislative session devoted mostly to budget issues.
But Herrera removed the proposal for funding during the bill’s first committee hearing. Republicans at the time questioned the maneuver but did not formally protest the bill.
HB 132 cleared both committees to which it was assigned, and it was to be heard early Monday afternoon by the full 70-member House of Representatives.
Rep. Eliseo Alcon, D-Milan, challenged the legality of the bill, calling for its removal from the House floor debate. Several Republican lawmakers backed Alcon. Rep. Rebecca Dow, R-Truth or Consequences, publicly accused Egolf of manipulating the law to advance a bill he supports.
The House adjourned for about six hours, during which time the governor suddenly authorized the bill for debate.
Egolf rescheduled it to be heard at night.
There will always be black markets. But if the credit unions come through, as they so testified, there will be an above board source of small loans. Bummer for the descendants of my Sicilian ancestors, but that's life.
Pass this into law. Loan sharks are bad, but state-authorized usury is a blot on New Mexico.
keeping my fingers crossed that the proposed 36%stands and want to thank the legislators for coming to their senses and the bill quickly gets signed into law without further so called debate designed to defeat it. It's time has come, finally.
The obvious question; would lowering the legal rates simply create a "black market" in such loans, outside of government control. I suspect that is a factor, but would certainly like to see some discussion of this matter. The Democrats; esp MLG and Egolf seem to be playing a very cynical game, looking for votes in an election year.
Black Market, you mean like Bumpy Johnson, Lucky Luciano, Meyer Lansky, Frank Costello, them kinda guys? lil morning fun. EGOlf is NOW the champion of the downtrodden? Right.
Well, Mark, you can't seem to give credit to the Speaker when he made this whole bill happen. And poor Milan says the Governor acted 'belatedly' (a word appropriate for a column, not a news story) when she acted in plenty of time for the bill to pass. Carpers gotta carp, right, boys?
