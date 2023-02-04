A House panel voted Saturday to advance a bill to increase penalties for some attacks on police officers, while rejecting two others that would have restored qualified immunity as a defense for officers facing misconduct complaints.

House Bill 155, which received the House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee’s stamp of approval, would move aggravated battery upon a peace officer from a third-degree to a second-degree felony, raising the penalty from up to three years in prison to nine years.

The next step is a hearing in the House Judiciary Committee. The bill’s supporters cast it as a common-sense measure to ensure people who commit serious assaults against police officers are properly punished.

