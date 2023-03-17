031723_JG_LegRoundup3.jpg

Rep. Rod Montoya speaks Friday during a three-hourlong debate on an amendment to an abortion bill on the House floor.

 Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican

The conflict between abortion rights advocates and those opposing the procedure ignited Friday on the House floor over a bill that would offer protections for patients and providers from out-of-state investigations. 

Senate Bill 13 — which also stirred passionate debate in the Senate — predominantly protects medical providers of reproductive care and out-of-state patients from civil or criminal action by states where abortion is not legal. 

The 38-30 House vote on SB 13 did not run entirely along partisan lines. Six Democrats joined 24 Republicans in opposing the bill. 

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.