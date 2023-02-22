A bill updating New Mexico’s high school graduation requirements for the first time in over 15 years has made its way halfway through the legislative marathon.

The state House of Representatives on Wednesday voted 64-3 to approve House Bill 126. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Andrés Romero, D-Albuquerque, told members of the House it is designed to keep students invested in high school and give them more options for classes that may speak to their post-school career needs.

“We need to reengage,” said Romero, an Albuquerque public school teacher. “That’s a really key portion of what House Bill 126 does.”

