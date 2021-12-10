The leading Democrat in the state House of Representatives has accused the top-ranking House Republican of threatening to hold up passage of a bill revising a medical malpractice law in an effort to make a deal on a redistricting map to protect a GOP lawmaker.
Minority Leader Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, sent an email to Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, regarding House Bill 11, aimed at cleaning up language in the Medical Malpractice Act to prevent inadvertent closures of small clinics due to unattainable malpractice insurance. Townsend blasts legislation creating the law as a "bad bill" and calls HB 11 a "band aid that you have crafted that puts off the implementation till just after the Governor's election next year."
The email continues: "Your WHIP after meeting with us, has relayed to you the easy fix."
Egolf said the fix would involve adjusting the proposed boundaries of House District 44 to avoid pushing Rep. Jane Powdrell-Culbert, R-Corrales, into a district of Democratic voters who could, in the next election, vote her out of office.
In return, Egolf said, Townsend vowed to secure GOP support for passage of HB 11, which requires a two-thirds vote in both the House and Senate.
Although Democrats hold a 45-24 lead in the House, with one independent — Rep. Phelps Anderson of Roswell — they need 47 votes to move the legislation to the Senate, Egolf said. That means at least two Republicans need to support the legislation.
Townsend called Egolf's allegation "ridiculous" but acknowledged he had talked with House Majority Leader Doreen Gallegos, D-Las Cruces, about returning House District 44 to its original borders. He said he wanted to put "a senior member of the New Mexico Legislature, a Black woman, a dear friend, back into a district where she has represented her constituents for 20 years."
He denied threatening to stop passage of HB 11 unless he secured the changes on House Bill 8 — the redistricting bill — which already has cleared two committees and heads next to the House floor for a vote.
"I might support HB 11 one way or the other," Townsend said. "We have to protect health care."
Behind-the-scenes trading at the Roundhouse "goes on all the time," he added.
The Legislature is holding a special session to approve new election district maps for seats in Congress, the state Legislature and the Public Education Commission. Lawmakers also plan to allocate federal pandemic aid funds.
Egolf said the changes to Powdrell-Culbert's district were part of a recommendation by the independent Citizens Redistricting Committee, which held a public process this year to create three new maps for each election district for lawmakers to consider.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Gisham asked for HB 11 Thursday to address the Medical Malpractice Act, approved earlier this year, that places a $4 million cap on malpractice claims against big hospitals in the state and a $750,000 limit for smaller providers. That bill is set to go into effect Jan. 1
But the law is unclear when it comes to independent providers who also serve as hospital contractors and cannot afford the higher insurance coverage. HB 11 would ensure those providers do not have to pay out more than $750,000 in malpractice cases for at least 18 months, and if they work in a hospital, they would be covered under the hospital's plan.
Both bills are scheduled for debate Friday on the House Floor.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
