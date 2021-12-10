The House approved an amendment clarifying the language of the state's Medical Malpractice Act to avoid the possibility some small medical providers might close by year's end.
The vote came after lawmakers agreed to an additional amendment proposed by Rep. Rebecca Dow, R-Truth or Consequences, that extended the terms of the legislation, House Bill 11, by another year.
And it came just hours after House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, claimed Rep. Jim Townsend, R-Artesia and minority leader of the House, threatened to stop the bill from passing unless Egolf made a deal on a redistricting map to protect a GOP lawmaker.
Townsend had sent an email to Egolf regarding HB 11, aimed at cleaning up language in the Medical Malpractice Act to prevent inadvertent closures of small clinics due to unattainable malpractice insurance.
Townsend called the legislation that created the law earlier this year a "bad bill" and referred to House Bill 11 as a "band aid that you have crafted that puts off the implementation till just after the Governor's election next year."
The email continued: "Your WHIP after meeting with us, has relayed to you the easy fix."
Egolf said the fix would involve adjusting the proposed boundaries of House District 44 to avoid pushing Rep. Jane Powdrell-Culbert, R-Corrales, into a district of Democratic voters who could, in the next election, put her out of office.
In return, Egolf said, Townsend vowed to secure GOP support for passage of House Bill 11, which requires a two-thirds vote in both the House and Senate.
Townsend called Egolf's allegation "ridiculous" but acknowledged he had talked with House Majority Leader Doreen Gallegos, D-Las Cruces, about returning House District 44 to its original borders. He said he wanted to put "a senior member of the New Mexico Legislature, a Black woman, a dear friend, back into a district where she has represented her constituents for 20 years."
He denied threatening to stop passage of HB 11 unless he secured the changes on House Bill 8 — the redistricting bill. He said this type of behind-the-scenes dealing "goes on all the time" during legislative sessions.
Townsend said he might support the bill, and, when vote time came, he did.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Gisham asked for House Bill 11 Thursday to address the Medical Malpractice Act, approved earlier this year, that places a $4 million cap on malpractice claims against big hospitals in the state and a $750,000 limit for smaller providers. That bill was set to go into effect Jan. 1.
But the law is unclear when it comes to independent providers who also serve as hospital contractors and cannot afford the higher insurance coverage. House Bill 11 would ensure those providers do not have to pay out more than $750,000 in malpractice cases until the summer of 2023.
Dow's amendment pushed that date back to the summer of 2024. She proposed that legislation after several Republican lawmakers argued doctors need more than 18 months to figure out how to acquire insurance for the higher cap.
Dow said her amendment is a "compromise" to buy lawmakers "time to find a solution" to the problem.
Ultimately, most Republicans joined their Democratic colleagues in voting for the bill. Only two Republicans — Rep. Larry Scott of Hobbs and Rep. Randall Crowder of Clovis — voted against it.
The legislation now moves to the Senate for consideration.
People need to understand you cannot believe a word Egolf says. He is a lawyer, and they are all trained as paid liars.
👍
May God have mercy on your poor, sad soul.
If you believe that clown, and love lawyers, you need the prayers bud.
