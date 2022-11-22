Republicans in the state House of Representatives are looking to forge stronger relationships with their Democratic counterparts in the wake of an election in which the GOP failed to take any new political ground.

They may have little choice in a chamber where they have been outnumbered by Democrats by a roughly 20-person spread over the past few years and have seen most of their legislative initiatives stalled or sunk.

"We have an opportunity to set a new tone in the chamber," said Rep. Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, whose caucus chose him to serve as the new minority leader Saturday. "New Mexicans are tired of fighting on both the left and the right."

