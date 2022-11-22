Republicans in the state House of Representatives are looking to forge stronger relationships with their Democratic counterparts in the wake of an election in which the GOP failed to take any new political ground.
They may have little choice in a chamber where they have been outnumbered by Democrats by a roughly 20-person spread over the past few years and have seen most of their legislative initiatives stalled or sunk.
"We have an opportunity to set a new tone in the chamber," said Rep. Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, whose caucus chose him to serve as the new minority leader Saturday. "New Mexicans are tired of fighting on both the left and the right."
Lane succeeds Rep. Jim Townsend, R-Aztec, who surprised some in his caucus by announcing he would not seek the leadership role again this year. No other House Republicans ran for that post.
House Republicans also chose Rep. Jason Harper, D-Rio Rancho, as minority whip and Rep. Gail Armstrong, R-Magdalena, as minority caucus chairwoman. The caucus chose Harper over Rep. Rod Montoya, D-Farmington, who currently serves as minority whip. The whip's role is to generate support for legislation, among other responsibilities.
Armstrong will succeed Rep. Rebecca Dow, R-Truth or Consequences, who did not seek reelection. Townsend and Armstrong said she faced no competition from other House Republicans.
Harper and Armstrong struck notes of conciliation Tuesday, saying they want to do more to draw independents and Democrats behind Republican initiatives that affect New Mexicans.
Harper said the the trio may have been chosen in part because of the poor showing Republican candidates made in House races this year. Before the election, some House Republicans, including Townsend, said they expected to pick up some seats this year.
Many Republican candidates, particularly in the Albuquerque area, ran on a "tough on crime" platform, often to no avail.
Though two tight House races are up for a possible recount, it's likely House Democrats will maintain a 45-25 lead over Republicans come January.
"I think we're all disappointed with how things turned out," Harper said of the election's results. "We can't just win our races with Republican votes. We have to have independents, we have to have Democrats voting for us. So we have to learn how to speak that language and understand that world."
He said he hopes to help move the House chamber from "nonstop fighting" to "finding some common ground."
Armstrong, whose new role encompasses running caucus meetings, training incoming House Republican members — at least eight this coming year — said though she is registered as a Republican, she is "somewhere in the middle" between the party and Democrats on some issues.
She said she is known as the peacekeeper in her family and "I thought I could add something of that to the caucus by being the peacekeeper."
Townsend said as his caucus prepared to vote on the issue Saturday, he made the decision not to seek the minority leadership.
In an interview Tuesday, he said he told the group, "I think you need another leader; I don't think I want to do it again."
He said Lane is "a capable fellow; I have high expectations."
Republicans and Democrats in the House already are talking about some of the top issues likely to be discussed during the upcoming session: crime, public education, tax reform and economic initiatives.
There may be no common ground to find on some issues, such as abortion. Most state Republican lawmakers have steadfastly opposed abortion rights while most Democrats have supported them. Democrats plan to introduce a bill this coming session codifying abortion rights in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.
While both major political parties may agree something needs to be done to improve the public education system or address rising crime rates, they often engage in exhausting battles. Townsend and Montoya often bitterly clashed with outgoing House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, who chose not to run for reelection.
With Egolf's departure, House Democrats nominated Rep. Javier Martínez, D-Albuquerque, as their choice for House speaker next year.
Lane said he and Martínez share a mutual respect and plan to meet on "an ongoing basis through the session to try to cultivate the kind of open dialogue" necessary to cooperate.
Martínez said Tuesday the leadership changes bring a chance to start anew, adding, "As we go into this next session, we know there are huge problems that New Mexicans are facing that we have to come together to address. I'm looking forward to working with our leadership team and their leadership team."
Martínez said while there are bound to be disagreements on policy "we don't have to be disagreeable."
Albuquerque pollster Brian Sanderoff wrote in an email Tuesday "tensions have been high between the Democratic and Republican leaders in the New Mexico State House in recent years. Any hope of improved relations and cooperation between the two sides would be increased by having new faces in the respective leadership positions.
"It's an opportunity for a fresh start if they are looking for it."
Lane said he plans to rely heavily on the senior members of the House, including Townsend and Montoya, for guidance as he moves into his new role.
"It's an enormous lift and there's no way I can do it alone," he said.