After declining for weeks, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham belatedly authorized legislation Monday to cut annual interest rates charged by storefront lending companies from 175 percent to 36 percent.
Lujan Grisham a Democrat, reversed course after a half-dozen members of the House of Representatives challenged the legality of House Bill 132, the measure to slash the triple-digit interest rate.
The bill was introduced by House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, and Rep. Susan Herrera, D-Embudo. They initially said it did not need authorization from the governor because it contained a $180,000 appropriation to help students learn about money management. The proposed expenditure would have made the bill germane in this 30-day legislative session devoted mostly to budget issues.
But Herrera removed the proposal for funding during the bill’s first committee hearing. Republicans at the time questioned the maneuver but did not formally protest the bill.
HB 132 cleared both committees to which it was assigned, and it was to be heard early Monday afternoon by the full 70-member House of Representatives.
Rep. Eliseo Alcon, D-Milan, challenged the legality of the bill, calling for its removal from the House floor debate. Several Republican lawmakers backed Alcon. Rep. Rebecca Dow, R-Truth or Consequences, publicly accused Egolf of manipulating the law to advance a bill he supports.
The House adjourned for about six hours, during which time the governor suddenly authorized the bill for debate.
Egolf rescheduled it to be heard during the night. It was still being debated past 11 p.m., after the House approved an amendment introduced by Rep. Micaela Cadena, D-Mesilla, to allow for an application fee of up to 5 percent on every loan of $500 or less.
Cadena said her motivation was to keep credit available for people who need emergency cash loans. With some 390,000 of these installment loans active in New Mexico, people must have a need for them, Cadena said.
