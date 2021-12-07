After winning a legal battle against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham over the authority to appropriate federal coronavirus relief funds, New Mexico lawmakers have developed a nearly $463 million spending plan poised for its first vote Wednesday.
The proposed spending, which was the subject of a legislative hearing Tuesday in which the public could participate, would fund myriad projects and programs across state using almost half the remaining American Rescue Plan Act dollars the Lujan Grisham administration didn't already spend. Lawmakers plan to figure out how to allocate the remaining $537 million during the regular 30-day session that begins next month.
The plan lawmakers are considering now includes nearly $160 million to expand broadband, including $10 million to equip libraries on tribal land; $142.5 million for road improvement projects, including on Cerrillos Road in Santa Fe; and $10 million to clean up the New Mexico's trash-ridden highways.
The plan received a generally positive reaction from the 30 or so lobbyists and members of the public who spoke either in person or via Zoom, though a number of food bank representatives said a proposed $5 million in the spending bill to help feed the hungry wasn't nearly enough.
"Food banks are seeing [a decrease in federal aid] and are seeing increased food and fuel costs, all adding to a crisis in not being able to feed hungry New Mexicans," said Allison Smith, a registered lobbyist for the New Mexico Association of Food Banks.
"Most of our food banks will end up finding themselves out of money by February at the rate that this is going," added Smith, who said the state's food banks were requesting a minimum of $15 million.
Rep. Patty Lundstrom, D-Gallup, chairwoman of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee, said the Legislature's role in appropriating federal dollars gives the public a voice in the decision-making.
The Lujan Grisham administration had argued the Legislature could appropriate state, but not federal, funds. Last month, the state Supreme Court disagreed after two state senators filed a lawsuit against the governor and ordered a freeze on federal pandemic aid spending until the Legislature makes appropriations.
"I appreciate the public for being here today," Lundstrom said. "This is an important process. It's over $460 million we're talking about here … and it's for everybody. It's not [the committee's money.] It's for the people of New Mexico."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.