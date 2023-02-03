News video footage of shoplifters aiming handguns at store security guards during crime sprees told the story.

Lawmakers who watched the footage, part of a KRQE newscast from last year, then voted to pass a bill aimed at stemming such shoplifting efforts.

On Friday, members of the House Commerce and Economic Development Committee unanimously approved House Bill 234, which would create new crimes of robbery for shoplifters using guns and allow stricter penalties for different shoplifting crimes committed within a 90-day period, among other measures.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

