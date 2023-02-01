Advocates for transparency in government ethics complaints celebrated a win Wednesday when a state House committee voted in favor of a bill removing a secrecy rule for people who make accusations of misconduct against lawmakers.

Members of the House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee voted 6-1 to advance House Bill 169, which would allow complainants to speak publicly about an investigation by the Interim Legislative Ethics Committee. The measure is headed to the House Judiciary Committee for consideration.

Under current law, a legislator facing a complaint is permitted to disclose information about the allegations of unethical behavior, such as harassment, while the accuser is not. Supporters of HB 169 called the provisions unfair.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

