New Mexico got one step closer to the possibility of a paid Legislature when the state House of Representatives on Saturday voted 40-24 to approve a resolution that would, if voters agree, open the door to lawmaker pay.

House Joint Resolution 8 would create a citizens' commission to study possibly paying the state's 112 lawmakers beginning in 2026. The commission would also recommend salary ranges for the lawmakers. 

Even if the Senate, where the measure goes next, approves the resolution, it would not necessarily become law — voters would have to approve a constitutional amendment in the November 2024 general election. 

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.