New Mexico got one step closer to the possibility of a paid Legislature when the state House of Representatives on Saturday voted 40-24 to approve a resolution that would, if voters agree, open the door to lawmaker pay.
House Joint Resolution 8 would create a citizens' commission to study possibly paying the state's 112 lawmakers beginning in 2026. The commission would also recommend salary ranges for the lawmakers.
Even if the Senate, where the measure goes next, approves the resolution, it would not necessarily become law — voters would have to approve a constitutional amendment in the November 2024 general election.
New Mexico is the only state that does not pay its lawmakers. Supporters of such a move say it will lead to a more professional Legislature, attract more candidates and compensate lawmakers for the work they do throughout the year.
Critics question whether it would lead to a better crop of lawmakers and say legislators should continue serving for free — except for the mileage and per diem payments they currently receive.
Rep. Angelica Rubio, D-Las Cruces, one of the sponsors of the resolution, said offering salaries to lawmakers would allow the Legislature to be made up of people who truly represent their communities.
In an interview last week, Rubio said she came into the Legislature in 2017 with the understanding that most lawmakers were members of the three Rs — rich, retired or resourceful.
Rubio said on the House floor Saturday a lack of pay leaves "a lot of people out of the conversation" because they cannot afford to set aside their jobs to take part in yearly legislative sessions — which alternate between 30 days in even years and 60 days in odd ones — and monthly interim committee hearings held around the state.
Rep. Susan Herrera, D-Embudo, said lawmakers should be paid because they are continually working to deal with constituents, study issues and bills, hold public town hall meetings and travel around the state to attend interim committee hearings, which generally run several days. She said she puts 25,000 to 35,000 miles per year on her vehicle driving to interim meetings.
After Rep. John Block, R-Alamogordo, introduced an amendment that would cap any pay for lawmakers at no more than the state's median household income — about $54,000 — Rep. Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, questioned whether the public would like the idea of paying legislators that much money.
"Not many families in New Mexico have the ability to earn $54,000 for a month's work," he said during the debate.
Block's amendment was tabled.
The resolution does not recommend a salary range. Its fiscal impact report says if each of the 112 lawmakers is paid $50,000 a year, it would cost the state about $5.5 million.
The resolution's fiscal impact report includes some samples of legislative pay scales in other states, which range from $100 in New Hampshire and about $14,000 a year in South Dakota to almost $71,000 a year in Massachusetts and $72,000 in Michigan.
Rep. Alan Martinez, R-Bernalillo, said he is "uncomfortable" voting for a measure in which taxpayers would pay for lawmakers "to stay here and become entrenched in the system." He and other opponents pointed to the state's poor rankings in categories such as education and crime rates, and said lawmakers should be doing more to help children and support police rather than vote on giving themselves raises.
Rep. Matthew McQueen, D-Galisteo, said everyone in the Legislature wants to make New Mexico better. But, he said, the fact so many lawmakers work full-time jobs hampers their ability to truly address everyday challenges the state's residents face. He said one reason the state lags in so many areas is "because one of the branches of our government — the Legislature — is not fully engaged."
"I'm limited in my ability to do this job because I have another job and I need that job to pay the bills," McQueen said.
HJR 8 is one of two measures to "professionalize" the Legislature, as supporters put it, that is working its way through the process. House Joint Resolution 2, which would make all yearly legislative sessions 60 days, is awaiting a vote on the House floor.