A bill increasing the starting salaries of public school teachers in New Mexico is on its way to the governor for her signature.
The House of Representatives unanimously voted late Monday to approve Senate Bill 2, which would increase the minimum pay at each of tier of the state's three-tiered licensing system for teachers by $10,000.
That means starting teachers would see their pay rise to $50,000 from $40,000, while middle-tier teachers will see a jump in the base pay to $60,000 from $50,000. Teachers at the highest tier will be paid at least $70,000, a boost from $60,000 now.
The higher salaries also will affect pay for principals and assistant principals.
In a news release issued by her office shortly before midnight Monday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said, “The Legislature has answered my call to deliver the largest increase in pay to New Mexico teachers in recent memory, underscoring our shared respect for the profession and commitment to supporting current and future educators.
"Education is the bedrock of future success, and a properly compensated workforce is integral to ensuring the strongest possible foundation for New Mexico children," she added.
The bill's main sponsor, President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, has said the raises will go a long way toward recruiting and retaining public school teachers in the state and ease a crisis-level shortage.
A New Mexico State University study said there are over 1,000 teacher vacancies across the state.
