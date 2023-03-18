The Legislature came to an agreement early Saturday on a broad omnibus tax package that had spurred more than 24 hours of negotiations between House and Senate teams as the 60-day session was coming to an end.

House Bill 547 was approved with rebate checks for all New Mexico taxpayers — $500 for individual filers and $1,000 for married couples filing jointly. 

The Senate voted 33-9 to approve a joint committee report on the the bill around 1 a.m. Saturday.

