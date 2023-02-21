The House of Representatives voted 41-26 late Tuesday night to approve sweeping election code changes that would expand voter access.

House Bill 4 calls for creation of a permanent absentee voter list, reinstates voting rights for felons immediately upon their release from incarceration and makes Election Day a state holiday. The legislation now goes to the Senate for approval.

Under the legislation, qualified electors who prove their citizenship at the state Motor Vehicle Division would automatically be registered to vote.

