The House of Representatives voted 41-26 late Tuesday night to approve sweeping election code changes that would expand voter access.
House Bill 4 calls for creation of a permanent absentee voter list, reinstates voting rights for felons immediately upon their release from incarceration and makes Election Day a state holiday. The legislation now goes to the Senate for approval.
Under the legislation, qualified electors who prove their citizenship at the state Motor Vehicle Division would automatically be registered to vote.
The bill would also require each county to have at least two monitored and secured ballot drop boxes and allow a political subdivision of the state, such as a city or community college, to request one or more containers.
Additionally, HB 4 includes the Native American Voting Rights Act, which would, among other measures, allow voters living on tribal land to designate a tribal government building as their mailing address.
Rep. Gail Chasey, D-Albuquerque, one of the sponsors of the bill, said it is a “major step forward for protecting the rights of New Mexicans to vote.”
A similar measure made it to the Senate floor for a final vote in last year’s 30-day legislative session but died by filibuster in the session’s final hours.