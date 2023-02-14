050622 jw wildfire13.JPG

Firefighters with Structure Group 4 hook up hoses to a sprinkler system to protect homes in a neighborhood off highway 518 north of the Taos County line from the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fires in May. The House on Tuesday unanimously approved a bill appropriating $100 million to communities devastated by the historic fire.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

Members of the House of Representatives unanimously voted to approve a bill appropriating $100 million to communities devastated by the historic Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. 

Since the Senate unanimously approved Senate Bill 6 last week, the measure now goes to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for her signature.

The bill has an emergency clause, meaning it goes into effect immediately after the governor signs it.

