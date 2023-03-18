020223XGR_LS_5.JPG

Health Department Secretary Patrick Allen, right, visits with Sen. Bobby Gonzales, D-Ranchos de Taos, last month at the Capitol.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

Newly confirmed New Mexico Health Secretary Patrick Allen doesn’t dodge questions about leaving his post as Oregon’s top health official in early January, just before a new governor took office.

He announced his resignation in November, days after Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek was elected. He didn’t have much of a choice.

It was step down or be tossed out for 60-year-old Allen, who had spent five years as director of the Oregon Health Authority — Kotek had said on the campaign trail she would fire him amid criticism of his handling of problems with the state’s behavioral health system.

