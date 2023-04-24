Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says she will not call a special session to address concerns about the state's chronically troubled Children, Youth and Families Department as some lawmakers from both major parties have proposed.

A spokeswoman said Monday the governor didn't plan to call the Legislature back into session for any reason.

In an email, spokeswoman Maddy Hayden wrote that while the governor "has not heard directly from legislators on a special session around CYFD, she wholeheartedly welcomes their suggestions for meaningful policies that will move the needle on child welfare in our state, many of which don't require legislation to implement."

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

