Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the state’s new $7.6 billion budget Wednesday, cutting some capital outlay projects to free up additional money given falling oil prices and the economic impact of coronavirus.
The governor vetoed a total of $150 million in general fund spending that lawmakers had approved for public works projects, money that will now go to the state’s reserves.
“We’ve got to be prepared as a state economically,” Lujan Grisham said Wednesday. “We want to make sure we have enough money in reserves.”
Among the cuts was around $110 million in capital outlay projects in House Bill 349, about 20 percent of spending approved in that bill, according to a message she sent to House members Wednesday. Of that amount, $100 million had been earmarked as general fund spending.
“I have made the difficult decision to veto a number of projects that have merit, but must be vetoed in the interest of fiscal responsibility,” the governor wrote in the letter. “I fully support efforts to improve the state’s infrastructure, but current economic conditions require me to veto several projects.”
The budget signing came on the same day that the governor announced three New Mexicans tested positive for COVID-19 and declared a public health emergency. New Mexico had been among a handful states that had not announced a positive test for coronavirus.
Still, the vetoes were relatively minor compared to the entirety of the budget and capital outlay bills signed on Wednesday. House Bill 2, the main budget legislation, calls for a 7.5 percent increase in spending in fiscal year 2021, with over 45 percent of expenditures related to education.
The budget includes pay increases of 4 percent for most state employees, including school teachers and workers.
Lujan Grisham said she did not veto capital outlay projects that address "critical public safety and public health needs."
Well, infrastructure and possibility of sensible investment in economic development fall to the bottom of the priorities again. The governor added 500 million of recurring spending last year and another 150 million this year $60 oil. In a word hugely risky. Yes, New Mexicans deserve better healthcare and education, but New Mexicans also need better jobs. This remains a backward state which swings from cruel Republicans to spendthrift Democrats. Time for me to give up on this hopeless state. I'll look forward to all the trolls that post to tell me to "hurry up" - after 50 years of being here.
