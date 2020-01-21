In her annual State of the State speech Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham stressed the need for New Mexico to continue investing in education and economic development, as well as urging lawmakers to approve marquee legislation such as the legalization of recreational cannabis.
The governor praised key education proposals on her agenda, including the creation of an early childhood trust fund and her proposed Opportunity Scholarship, which would provide free college tuition for all New Mexicans.
“It would be inaccurate to say we chose education as our top priority,” the governor said, according to a draft of her prepared remarks. “Transforming our public education ecosystem is no less than a moral mandate.”
Lujan Grisham delivered her second State of the State address to lawmakers, lobbyists, journalists and the general public in the House chamber of the Legislature on the opening day of the 2020 legislative session. The Democratic governor and former U.S. congresswoman recounted accomplishments from her first year in office and made her case for top priorities for the session.
Near the beginning of her speech, the governor took a few moments of silence to remember the three state lawmakers who died over the past year: Rep. Bill Pratt, Sen. Carlos Cisneros and Sen. John Pinto.
As for the particular issues likely to headline the session, the governor gave the greatest emphasis to education in her speech.
For instance, she urged legislators to approve a pay raise for teachers for a second-straight year, noting her recommended increase — which is 4 percent in her budget plan — would give educators a total pay raise of 10 percent over two years after a hike was passed last year.
The governor also noted progress in education from her first year in office, such as reducing the state’s teacher vacancy rate by 13 percent.
She added that approving the proposed Opportunity Scholarship was necessary to bolster higher education in the state.
“We have back-slid into an environment where college-age students in New Mexico wonder not where they’ll attend college but whether they will at all, where adults who want to go back to school face a financial roadblock to new skills and fulfilling new careers,” she said in her speech. “We know if young adults don’t find opportunity here, they will look elsewhere.”
The governor also touted the state of the economy, noting that last year New Mexico posted its strongest job growth since 2005.
“We are rapidly climbing out of the lost decade of job growth, the stagnation and forced austerity of the last administration,” she said.
The governor made mention of investments to fund local economic development and job training incentives that she proposed in her budget plan.
She also put much emphasis on the proposed legalization of recreation marijuana, calling it “the next frontier of our economic expansion.”
“It’s high time we stopped holding ourselves and our economy back,” she said in her speech. “Let’s get it done this year and give New Mexicans yet another reason, yet another opportunity, to stay here and work and build a fulfilling 21st-century career.”
Other topics Lujan Grisham touched on included health care and public safety. She urged legislators to approve health legislation such as Senate Bill 1, which would allow New Mexico to import wholesale prescription drugs from Canada in an effort to reduce health care costs for families in the state.
Additionally, Lujan Grisham spoke about a package of crime bills she has put on her call, including a proposal to add 60 new state police officers and others that would order tougher penalties for gun, drug and human trafficking.
There was some comic relief in her speech as well, with the governor referencing her height on multiple occasions.
“We’ve still got a lot of work to do,” she said. “For one thing: We still haven’t shortened all these podiums, they’re too tall!”
She also said New Mexicans had been asking her all year about her proclivity for drinking copious amounts of coffee, an anecdote reported by The New Mexican in July.
As for what is to come over the next 30 days, Lujan Grisham promised to be hands-on.
“In these next 30 days, I will be who you know me to be,” she said. “Relentless. Competitive. Caffeinated. I will be tireless on behalf of the New Mexicans who have not yet felt the effect of our changing fortunes, our push toward steady and sustainable progress.”
"...urging lawmakers to approve marquee legislation such as the legalization of recreational cannabis." Why is this woman so obsessed with smoking dope?????
