In an effort to shore up one of New Mexico's main revenue drivers, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham plans to ask state lawmakers for a one-time appropriation to help the flagging tourism industry.
The price tag is $25 million and the governor's plan is to use the money to expand marketing efforts in the post-COVID world.
“In both rural and urban communities, tourism offers entrepreneurs a path to create opportunity for their families and offers communities of all sizes a reliable building block for their own economic recovery strategy,” Lujan Grisham said in state Tourism Department news announcing the initiative.
The governor added the "economic stimulus package" for the tourism industry would help New Mexico diversify its economy, significantly damaged during the pandemic.
The tourism industry has employed nearly 100,000 people and brought hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue to the state for years.
But the pandemic played havoc with tourism as the crisis led to arts-related closures, lodging and restaurant restrictions and a 14-day quarantine for many people visiting the state.
An October Pew Research Center study said it also led to a loss of jobs, with more than 28 percent of those employed in the tourism industry in February finding themselves out of work in August.
A drop in visitors' spending leads to losses in state and local taxes, including lodgers' tax income.
A 2019 economic report from the Tourism Department said visitors to New Mexico spent $7.4 billion in 2019. About 8.6 percent of all jobs in the state — about 1 in 12 — were related to the industry. Almost every major event, from the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta to the Santa Fe Indian Market, was canceled during the summer and fall.
Sen. Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, said he would support the governor's initiative because "it's incredibly timely and proactive in getting us ready for the post-COVID travel demand. It's exactly the type of investment to bridge us across the COVID dip we are in."
He said legislators could perhaps use some nonreoccurring funds in the budget to make the one-time appropriation a reality.
"Given how important arts, tourism and culture are to the whole state, this seems like a very wise investment," he said.
But other lawmakers from both political parties said it's too early to say whether the state will be able to fund the proposal, given the many budgetary challenges facing New Mexico.
"We'll have to see what our revenue looks like first," said Sen. Stuart Ingle, R-Portales. "We can't commit to anything until we see those revenue estimates for the last quarter of 2020.
"So much of our businesses have been curtailed by the amount of people they can have in their business and many had to decide whether to stay open, and gross receipts taxes are a big part of that revenue and we know that has been going down," Ingle added.
Rep. Patricia Lundstrom, D-Gallup and chairwoman of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee, said that while the tourism industry has been hurt, "so have a lot of other groups. We need to first see all of our revenue picture, what competing interests we have to consider."
She also said she was disappointed the Tourism Department announced the news without "better collaboration" with lawmakers in terms of working out a potential financial request.
"I only found out about this about 9 o'clock this morning," she said Monday afternoon. "I had absolutely no inkling this was in the works. I think that's a poor way to do business."
Sen. Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho, also said he had not heard of the proposal before he was asked about it by a reporter.
"It's odd she's gonna push for $25 million to boost the tourism industry after destroying it," he said, referring to the governor's health-related restrictions on tourism.
Those actions include requiring 14 days of self-quarantine for visitors from states with high COVID-19 positive test rates and limiting the number of people who can attend businesses and events at one time.
The next legislative session, slated to begin in mid-January, will run 60 days.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Sounds like a solid plan, governor. I bet your thinking of giving $ 24,000,000 to meow wolf to expand to another state which has no travel restrictions and the last million can go to gerald peters.
Destroy the tourism industry with travel restrictions then spend $25 million in marketing? Really. Since NM is the only state in the southwest with travel restrictions, maybe that’s the real problem.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.