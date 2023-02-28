One of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's key public safety initiatives may be in trouble, and she hinted the battle over such legislation may force a special session.

In her State of the State address, the governor called for legislative and public support to ban automatic weapons, saying they are tools of war that are flooding the streets and endangering both the public and police officers. But the tabling of one of two legislative initiatives to ban automatic weapons earlier this week puts the other's fate into question — a point the governor acknowledged Tuesday during an interview at the Capitol.

"I wish I could say with a great deal of confidence that that one is going to move through," Lujan Grisham said of House Bill 101 in an address to a crowd of mostly young people. "I think that one has the most difficulty (getting through)."

