While touting the successes lawmakers pulled off during an unprecedented 60-day legislation session in the shadow of a deadly pandemic, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Saturday she's calling them back in two weeks to take care of unfinished business: legalizing recreational marijuana.
"We have an incredible framework ready to go for adult-use cannabis," the governor said during a news conference with Democratic leaders at the conclusion of the session.
"And," she added, "given the circumstances where you have to come together and really look at that couldn't get done in time for both chambers who want to be able to vote on adult-use, so we're going to give them that opportunity."
Lujan Grisham said her expectation and hope is that lawmakers will reconvene "on or about March 31."
"When you have bipartisan effort working on a framework to get this done, it makes no sense to make New Mexicans wait when we've got it ready to go," she said. "I think it's also premature to say that nothing else will be on that call, but the purpose is not to extend a 60-day session."
Dang, the Governor is working harder at being a NM Legislator than members of the NM Legislator.
