The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire rages along a ridgeline east of N.M. 518 near the Taos County line May 2022. The wildfire, the largest in New Mexico history, burned more than 341,000 acres after it ignited in the mountains northwest of Las Vegas, N.M. It was the result of federally prescribed burns gone awry.

Communities affected by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire could have access to interest-free loans from the state within 30 days after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill Monday providing $100 million for the assistance.

The money is aimed at helping local governments and residents who are still waiting for aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is charged with administrating nearly $4 billion in federal funding for those devastated by the wildfire. 

"This $100 million is a message to New Mexico that they come first and we won't let the federal government get in the way," Lujan Grisham said before signing Senate Bill 6 at the state Capitol.

