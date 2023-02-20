The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire rages along a ridgeline east of N.M. 518 near the Taos County line May 2022. The wildfire, the largest in New Mexico history, burned more than 341,000 acres after it ignited in the mountains northwest of Las Vegas, N.M. It was the result of federally prescribed burns gone awry.
Communities affected by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire could have access to interest-free loans from the state within 30 days after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill Monday providing $100 million for the assistance.
The money is aimed at helping local governments and residents who are still waiting for aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is charged with administrating nearly $4 billion in federal funding for those devastated by the wildfire.
"This $100 million is a message to New Mexico that they come first and we won't let the federal government get in the way," Lujan Grisham said before signing Senate Bill 6 at the state Capitol.
Sen. Pete Campos, D-Las Vegas, said loans from SB 6 can be used to repair roadways, bridges and water purification or protection projects, among other initiatives. Ideally, he added, communities can repay the state after the FEMA aid arrives.
"We need this," said Las Vegas mayor Louie Trujillo, who was present for the bill signing and spoke in an interview afterward. "We don't have time for federal money to kick in."
His administration will look into what projects are eligible for the funding and apply for loans to get the work started, Trujillo added.
San Miguel County Manager Joy Ansley wrote in an email Monday the county also plans to apply for a loan.
"The loan proceeds will help the county with cash flow, so that we can begin infrastructure repairs," Ansley wrote. "These repairs will include road, bridge and culvert reconstruction and multiple low water crossings, which were damaged or destroyed during the flooding events last year.
"FEMA reimbursements are a slow process," she added, "so this will enable us to construct projects and not have to worry about the general fund balance while we're waiting for those reimbursements."
Mora County Commissioner George Trujillo, who also was at the bill signing, said, "It's heartbreaking when you go to your land and there's nothing — nothing. This funding will really help us."
The governor announced her plan to provide the funding during her State of the State address at the start of this year’s 60-day legislative session.
"This was a tragedy beyond anything we have ever seen ... a mistake by the federal government," she said.
She added FEMA is "ill equipped" with personnel to help people file claims.
Though FEMA officials initially said they would open several field claims offices in Northern New Mexico in February, Angela Byrd, a spokeswoman for the agency, wrote in an email last week the offices will not open until late March.
There are 17 FEMA employees working on the claims process in New Mexico, Byrd wrote, adding her agency had received over 300 claims.
FEMA held three job fairs in December and January to employ New Mexicans in the regional offices.
"To date, FEMA has extended 19 tentative job offers to hiring fair candidates and will continue to match skilled candidates from hiring fairs with positions, with the intent to fill as many positions with qualified New Mexicans from the impacted areas as possible," Byrd wrote.