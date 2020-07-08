Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation Wednesday that requires all law enforcement officers in New Mexico to wear body cameras.
The new law comes after a shock wave of social unrest and demonstrations in protest of police brutality.
The body camera requirement applies to city police, New Mexico State Police and county sheriff's offices. Law enforcement will be required to store video from officers' cameras for at least 120 days. Officers who turn off their devices could face penalties for withholding evidence, according to the Governor's Office.
The measure, Senate Bill 8, also requires the Law Enforcement Academy Board to permanently revoke the certification of an officer who is found guilty of or pleads no contest to a crime involving unlawful use of force or threatening unlawful use of force, or who fails to intervene in police action involving unlawful use of force.
The measure cleared the Legislature during the recent special session following discussions among lawmakers about systemic racism and police brutality after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.
