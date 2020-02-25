Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation Tuesday allowing law enforcement to seek a court order to temporarily take away a person’s firearms. She hailed the new law as a measure that can save lives.
Under the Extreme Risk Firearm Protection Order Act, also known as a “red flag” law, a judge can require people to give up their guns for 10 days if they're found to pose a threat to themselves or others. That order can be extended to one year.
“This is a meaningful tool to address gun violence that can have an impact on saving lives,” Lujan Grisham said at a news conference. “We’re here to give law enforcement another tool in the toolbox.”
Senate Bill 5 was perhaps the most controversial piece of legislation passed during this year's legislative session, as members of the public packed the galleries at the Roundhouse to give emotional comments in favor and in opposition. The Senate narrowly passed the bill 22-20 in a suspenseful vote Feb. 7.
Supporters of the bill, sponsored by Sen. Joseph Cervantes, Rep. Daymon Ely and Rep. Joy Garratt, insisted the measure could save lives in a state beset by gun violence and shaken by the mass shooting in neighboring El Paso last year.
Opponents, including many of New Mexico's sheriffs, said the measure is weaker than current state mandates and would have little effect on someone who is determined to take a life. Those against the bill also raised concerns that it violates due process as well as the Second and Fourth Amendments.
Its really shocking that people think taking guns away from someone who is dangerous or a threat to themselves is controversial.
Its the due process question.
cars and drunk drivers kill more people but they are not taken away
i think you missed the point Jeff. It's about the taking from you of anything with out due process. As it stands, anybody can accuse you of being dangerous without your knowledge or ability to defend yourself and have your personal property confiscated. Don't be so naive as to think that this will apply only to guns.
Red flag laws are a recent invention. If folks think they are unconstitutional, then challenge them in court.
"Are Red Flag Laws Constitutional?
In addition to the expected Second Amendment concerns, gun rights activists and even some civil rights advocates have argued that red flag laws could violate the constitutional right to due process, because temporary ERPOs generally may be issued—and guns confiscated—without notice to the respondents or a chance to appear at a hearing. Even though most red flag laws have provisions that make it a crime to lie in petitions (or, in some states, to file petitions in order to harass someone), critics also raise concerns about the potential for abuse, particularly when it may be difficult for some respondents to show up at all of the court hearings.
Courts in Connecticut and Indiana have held that the red flag or firearm seizure laws in those states don’t violate the Second Amendment (Hope v. State, 133 A.3d 519 (Conn. App. Ct. 2016); Redington v. Indiana, 992 N.E.2d 823 (Ind. Ct. App. 2013). However, further court challenges to red flag laws are likely, and it’s not clear how other courts will rule on the issue."
https://www.criminaldefenselawyer.com/resources/red-flag-laws-constitutionality-and-enforcement-of-extreme-risk-protection-orders.html
The two cases mentioned above are good reading.
Hope v. State
https://www.leagle.com/decision/inctco20160209082
Reddington v Indiana
http://indianacourts.us/blogs/caseclips/2019/04/08/redington-v-state-2/
of course the state that passed the law is not going to say its unconstitutional, this has to go on the federal level
Even though I am an avid supporter of the 2nd, in my opinion it has nothing to do with the 2nd. However it is a clear violation of the 4th, 5th, 6th, and most likely the 1st. It will be abused, count on it.
