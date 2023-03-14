With three bullets in her body, Alexis Molina said she could think of only two things as she heard the sound of pistol shots all around her in the library.

She prayed — and held her little brother Noah close to her bleeding body as she told him to play dead.

Molina was one of the victims in a 2017 shooting at a Clovis library that left two women dead and Molina and her brother, among others, wounded.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.