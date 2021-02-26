Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday signed into law a bill repealing a decades-old ban on abortion.
“A woman has the right to make decisions about her own body,” Lujan Grisham said in a news release issued at 12:30 p.m. Friday, shortly after the action.
“Anyone who seeks to violate bodily integrity, or to criminalize womanhood, is in the business of dehumanization. New Mexico is not in that business — not any more," she said. "Our state statutes now reflect this inviolable recognition of humanity and dignity."
Senate Bill 10 ends a currently unenforceable 1969 law making it a crime for a doctor to perform an abortion in New Mexico.
Lawmakers in both the House of Representatives and Senate passed the measure, mostly along party lines, earlier in this year's legislative session.
Efforts to pass similar bills have failed in the past.
The action comes amid concern that a more conservative panel of justices on the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn or weaken the landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade that prohibits stringent government limits on abortion access. Proponents of SB 10 fear the state’s old law could become enforceable if that happened.
