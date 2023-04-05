Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed into law Wednesday a bill that shields patients and providers from out-of-state investigations into abortion or gender-affirming care and also prohibits local governments and public agencies from restricting access to such care.
The signing of Senate Bill 13 comes after the governor last month signed House Bill 7, which bans counties and municipalities from restricting abortion or gender-affirming care for transgender people.
It also comes nearly two years after Lujan Grisham, a staunch abortion rights advocate who made bodily autonomy a central theme of her 2022 reelection campaign, signed a bill that repealed a half-century-old law that criminalized abortion in New Mexico.
"Today is another huge monumental effort in making sure that access is protected and in statute," the governor said.
Lujan Grisham said the bill should've been called the "we got your back bill."
Among those who joined the governor at Wednesday's bill-signing ceremony were several female Democratic lawmakers who sponsored the bill and Dr. Eve Espey, who founded the University of New Mexico Center for Reproductive Health.
Espey called SB 13 a "game changer" for patients and providers because of the legal protections it provides.
"Now we can tell our providers that ... we can continue to do this work," she said.
Asked whether she was concerned about a legal challenge, Lujan Grisham said she wasn't but had "no doubt that we will see any number of challenges here and across the country."
"We feel very confident that the bills that we've signed into law will withstand any legal challenges in the state, yet we're going to have to wait and see what the more federal landscape looks like," she said.
"I've seen too much already in terms of courts upholding bans for states so ... you've got federal judges and state judges upholding incredible draconian measures in places like Texas and you're seeing states like ours and California upholding what we're passing here," she added.