Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed into law Wednesday a bill that shields patients and providers from out-of-state investigations into abortion or gender-affirming care and also prohibits local governments and public agencies from restricting access to such care.

The signing of Senate Bill 13 comes after the governor last month signed House Bill 7, which bans counties and municipalities from restricting abortion or gender-affirming care for transgender people.

It also comes nearly two years after Lujan Grisham, a staunch abortion rights advocate who made bodily autonomy a central theme of her 2022 reelection campaign, signed a bill that repealed a half-century-old law that criminalized abortion in New Mexico.

