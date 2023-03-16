031623-LegSigning01rgb.jpg

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham smiles Thursday while seated between her grandchildren, Avery Stuart and Mason Stuart, before signing House Bill 130, which will mandate an increase in learning time in public schools to 1,140 hours. The governor was helping take care of her grandchildren for the day as they were on spring break. 

With just a little over a day to go in the 2023 legislative session, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill into law expanding learning time for students in the state's public schools.

House Bill 130 will mandate an increase in learning time in public schools to 1,140 hours, plus additional professional development time for teachers, while allowing districts some flexibility in when to add the hours.

"With COVID and parents and so many kids struggling, it's a challenging environment to make sure kids are getting their focus they need [in school]," Lujan Grisham said in an interview at the state Capitol on Thursday.

